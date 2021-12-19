Those who love Palisade and East Orchard Mesa might want to take a closer look at this week’s unique property at 3627 E 1/4 Road. The property includes a one-of-a-kind hilltop home and 9.98 total acres that run from the top of the hill and stretch down to the base, where 3.98 acres also have irrigation water and are waiting for the next owner to put it to productive use.
In addition to its hillside perch, the house has a unique design and construction; it’s a mostly octagonal home, with the kitchen and laundry room popping out of the octagonal shape. Although the stop-sign shape is marred by the rectangular kitchen and laundry areas, homeowners will appreciate the square walls which accommodate long kitchen counters and cabinetry, as well as a spacious laundry area.
The home was built in 1985, but has been updated and remodeled since then. Given its octagonal shape, it’s not surprising that the common rooms are wide open and spacious, with patio doors that open onto the deck that surrounds the house, and lots of windows that bring in light and show off the amazing views.
While there are plenty of homes in Palisade and elsewhere that offer great views, this home sits on top of a hill and has windows on eight different sides, so the views are second-to-none. The patio is extended on the east side of the home, where there’s plenty of room for a picnic table and lounge chairs. Homeowners can get an up-close and personal view of the sun rising over Grand Mesa in the mornings, but be shaded by the setting sun in the afternoon when they’re outside enjoying the patio. They’ve also got great views of the orchards, vineyards and fields of nearby lavender. The wraparound patio and the larger patio are made from composite decking material, which should hold up better than wood in the sun.
The home has an interesting mixture of interior materials used in the common rooms, with slate entrways at many of the doorways, a slate hearth in front of the stone fireplace and hard surface wood laminate flooring. The angled ceiling has beautiful wood details, and the kitchen has concrete countertops and tile flooring. The various materials add an eclectic, rustic and solid feeling to this home.
The kitchen is both beautiful and functional, with plenty of storage and work spaces. Instead of adding upper cabinets on the exterior walls, there’s a walk-in pantry for more storage, and windows where many kitchens have walls. Those who wash dishes in this house will love the view of Mount Garfield, which seems close enough to see hikers as they reach the flag pole.
From the kitchen, a short hallway leads to the pantry and then to the laundry room, which is large, and which also has windows to enjoy the views while folding clothes. A half bath, and another exterior door that leads to the eastern patio lie beyond the pantry.
A circular metal staircase in the middle of the home leads to an open crow’s nest area, which mimics the home’s octagonal design, and also has high windows on all eight walls. The upper room could be an office, a home gym or a lovely place to sample local wine.
There are two bedrooms on the other side of the stairway, and each bedroom has its own bathroom. The master suite is slightly larger, with a four-piece bath. Both rooms have walk-in closets and exterior patio doors that lead to the wraparound patio.
Outside, the home has some great xeric outdoor spaces, but nothing that needs to be mowed or manicured. A stone pathway leads from the home to the shop, which is far enough from the house not to block any of the views. The shop/garage has a garage door and lots of space to store motorcycles, four-wheelers or a small boat. It’s also heated, and has electricity.
Tammy Craig with Fruit and Wine Real Estate in Palisade is listing this hilltop home with 2,726 square feet for $825,000.