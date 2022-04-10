Finding a property in the Redlands with excess acreage that could be developed may not be the equivalent of finding the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, but it is a rare find, especially if it has an existing home with an incredible view.
This week’s property at 506 Blevins is an iconic Redlands property. Perched on a hill just west of Redlands Parkway and south of Broadway, the property has great views of Colorado National Monument, the rest of the Grand Valley, Mount Garfield and the Bookcliffs and Grand Mesa. The property includes more than eight acres, so in addition to the home and the hilltop, there are several flatter acres down below the hill that could be developed for home sites.
There’s also a deep artesian water well on the lower level of the property that used to supply water for the property owners and several neighbors. Although it hasn’t been used for years, the home has a pump and a cistern area for water from the well.
Since it was built in 1978, the home has had just one owner, although it has recently been used as a rental home. Prior to being listed on the market, the interior of the home was given a complete makeover, with fresh paint, new flooring, new lighting fixtures and new interior doors.
The exterior has a southwestern style, with viga logs under the roof line and long-lasting stucco. Inside, the southwestern style isn’t evident, although the doorways are arched and the home’s many windows overlook the southwestern desert surrounding the Grand Valley, so it fits.
The home is a ranch style home, with large windows looking out toward Grand Mesa in the living room. There’s also a brick fireplace to keep the room cozy. Thanks to its hilltop location, the living room is a great place to sit and watch the storms roll across the Grand Valley. The dining area is off the living room and opens to the galley kitchen.
There is an office or flexible room just off the living room with an exterior door, and a circular stairway that leads to a large loft area upstairs. The loft space has a small bathroom in one corner, but the attention-grabber in the loft is the birds-eye experience. Windows on all four sides make it wonderful space for an artist. It would also be an inspiring home gym or an amazing non-conforming bedroom, since it doesn’t have a closet.
A full bath in the hallway on the main floor has been updated, and it features a tile floor and tile around the tub. Another bedroom and the master bedroom are also on the main floor. The master has an updated bath, and a patio door that leads to a sunroom on the south side of the home.
The sunroom, which can also be accessed from the hallway, has a wall of windows on the southern side, which keeps the space toasty in the wintertime. It could be a great space for those who want to grow houseplants or start their vegetable seeds early. There is a cistern behind a wall in the sunroom that was used when the property owners used water from the artesian well located on the lower part of the property.
In addition to the artesian water well, which is not currently being utilized, the property has five shares of Redlands Irrigation water. Zoning laws allow agricultural animals, although there are no pens or outbuildings for critters on the property.
The property is currently zoned R-2, but there is a higher-density suburban development adjacent on the west side, and new owners may be able to change the zoning to allow higher zoning on the four-acre half of the property that’s below the hill.
Debbie Rich with the VCK Group at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is listing this Redlands property for $749,000.