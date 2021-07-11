There is a finite number of homes for sale in Palisade, and there’s an even smaller number of historical homes. They hit the market sporadically, and buyers who love the classic features like large front porches, intricate woodwork and authentic Craftsman architecture know they have to move quickly.
This week’s unique property at 218 W. First St. in Palisade is on the National Historic Register, and was built by one of Palisade’s leading citizens in 1908. With more than 3,000-square feet, the house has large common rooms, big bedrooms, quite a few surprisingly large windows, wide hallways and plenty of storage, making it an unusual 113-year old home.
A wide front porch, perfect for multiple porch swings, extends the width of the house and leads to a large entryway, where there’s plenty of room for a bench or coat racks. A large stairway is in the center of the house, dividing the bedrooms on one side and the common rooms on the other. The living room is huge, with a large picture window overlooking the front porch, and two smaller windows on the fireplace wall. The fireplace is original, although it’s been converted to operate on natural gas instead of firewood.
The living room leads to an equally large dining room that could easily accommodate a couple dozen guests at a holiday dinner. Both rooms have original woodwork and doors, which were restored by the most recent owner. The dining room also has a Tiffany chandelier.
The dining room leads to the kitchen, which fortunately, is not in keeping with the latest conveniences from 1908. The kitchen’s last remodel was done in 2005, and its features include granite countertops, an island with a five-burner stove with split ovens and a warming drawer on one side and bar seating on the other, a stainless steel refrigerator and a Bosch dishwasher. A large window above the sink overlooks the side yard. Although the cabinetry was built in the 21st Century, it matches the original woodwork in the house, and offers plenty of storage.
A laundry room on the back of the house also serves as the back entryway, with more storage, a utility sink and a doggie door for four-legged friends. A large storage room is also on the back of the house.
Two large bedrooms, one of which has double closets, and a bathroom are also on the first floor. The bathroom is an unusual combination of traditional meets functional. While the sink and the light fixture are original, the shower is modern and handicapped-accessible. A built-in china cabinet is in the downstairs hallway, which is a classic element of Craftsman style.
Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms, a full bath and a large sitting/reading area. The upstairs bathroom has also been updated, with a large soaker tub that didn’t exist when the home was built more than a hundred years ago. One bedroom has a wall of windows overlooking the front yard, with a large closet. The other bedroom also has plenty of windows and closet space.
The house also has a true basement, with an old-fashioned rec room, complete with a wet bar and a pool table that was once in the Livery saloon, another well-known Palisade landmark.
The home has an evaporative cooler, and hot water heat that utilizes the original radiators. The boiler, which is in the basement, is newer.
The detached, four-car garage is behind the house. One bay is large enough for an RV, and one bay has a pull-down staircase that leads to a storage area above the garage.
The property is beautifully landscaped, with flowers that bloom from early spring into the fall. There are also multiple apricot trees in the front and side yards, which supply huge quantities of fruit and plenty of welcome shade. There’s also a smaller, fenced area in back and on the east side of the property to give pooch plenty of shady space.
Although it’s a five-minute walk to downtown, the property is adjacent to a peach orchard on its north side, making it possible for homeowner to enjoy both the quaintness that's quintessentially Palisade, as well as the peaches, which are perfectly Palisade, as well. Anne Connolly with RE/MAX 4000 is listing this one-of-a-kind property for $875,000.