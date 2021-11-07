Building a large, dream home on a vacant lot can be a great experience, but it can also be stressful, take longer than anticipated and cost more money than planned, thanks to unexpected delays and other new house expenses like landscaping, outbuildings or even window coverings. An existing home can offer a great value without sacrificing any dream home features, especially when the home has been recently remodeled and has gorgeous, mature landscaping.
This week’s unique property at 894 25 Road sits on more than two acres, and it’s less than two miles north of I-70, making it convenient and close to town. The house is on a quiet cul-de-sac away from and slightly elevated above 25 Road, so traffic noise is minimal, even when homeowners are sitting outside on the wrap-around porch. Thanks to the home’s slight elevation, the views of Colorado National Monument are great.
The house offers some great spaces for families of various sizes. The home, which was built in 2005, has more than 4,200 square feet, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The master and two other bedrooms are on the first floor of the house, although the home’s split floor design gives privacy to the master suite.
The common rooms in the home are large and open, perfect for the family that enjoys having friends or extended family over for holidays, meals or just to hang out.
The living, dining and kitchen are all open to each other, although the kitchen has a large bar area with seating for four that separates it from the living and dining areas. A fireplace near the dining area makes a cozy space, and the large windows across the front of the house give plenty of natural light, as well as great views of Colorado National Monument.
The kitchen was remodeled last year, so it offers the look of a brand new home, along with brand new appliances. The gas stove with four burners and a griddle will be a plus for those who love to cook.
Behind the kitchen, there’s a great back entryway with one exterior door that leads to the garage, and another door that leads to the outside porch. There’s also a half-bath off the back entry, making it convenient for those who are working outside to come in for essentials without tracking mud or dirt all over the house. There’s also a huge walk-in pantry closet next to the rear entry, which is convenient after a large grocery run.
There’s an interesting flex room wrapped underneath the stairway. It could be an office space, a reading nook, a study room or an exercise room, depending on the needs and wants of new homeowners. Two large bedrooms and a bathroom are down a short hall from the common rooms.
The master wing has some great spaces, with the master bedroom leading to the bathroom, which leads to the closet, which leads to the laundry room. The master closet has plenty of built-in storage and spaces, and the laundry area has great storage, as well as a rack for hanging clothes.
Upstairs, there’s an extra-large family room that’s set up as a theater room with stadium seating and a projection screen. The sound system, stadium seating and other theater equipment will sell with the house. There’s also a small wet bar, as well as a full bath and the fourth bedroom upstairs.
The house has a two-car attached garage that’s accessed from the back side of the house. The wrap-around, covered porch, which is built of Trex decking, starts at the front of the house and extends the full length of the north side of the house. There are plenty of outdoor entertaining areas on the porch, with a pleasant sitting area on the front side of the house, and a dining area, an outdoor kitchen and a fire pit area on the north side of the house. Overhead fans keep the spaces comfortable even on the warmest days, and the home has an above ground pool in the back to take a quick dip when it’s hot. A concrete patio on the back of the house gives even more outdoor space.
The property also has an enormous shop on the rear that’s also accessed by the wide driveway. The shop has three doors facing the west, and the center door is large enough to accommodate a big RV. There’s also a standard garage door on the rear north side of the shop, which is perfect for smaller recreational vehicles like four-wheelers and motorcycles. There are both RV hookups and an RV dump next to the shop.
The yard on the south side of the house is big enough for soccer or flag football, and there are also mature trees that bring a little shade, as well as pretty fall colors.
Dianne Dinnell with Keller Williams is listing this great north area home for $1.3 M, and will be hosting an open house at the property this Sunday, November 7, from 1 to 3 p.m.