When it comes to selling a home, first impressions are everything. A prospective homebuyer’s first look at a home can be telling, so it is crucial for sellers to create a lasting impression on buyers.

Katie Zambrano, Broker Associate with Chesnick Realty, LLC, provided advice for how sellers can attract buyers and improve their chances of selling their home. Remodeling or changing up some things in the home is a great start. One of the most popular rooms owners remodel is the kitchen.