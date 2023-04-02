When it comes to selling a home, first impressions are everything. A prospective homebuyer’s first look at a home can be telling, so it is crucial for sellers to create a lasting impression on buyers.
Katie Zambrano, Broker Associate with Chesnick Realty, LLC, provided advice for how sellers can attract buyers and improve their chances of selling their home. Remodeling or changing up some things in the home is a great start. One of the most popular rooms owners remodel is the kitchen.
“The kitchen is the heart of the home,” said Zambrano. “It’s what people’s eyes are drawn to. It doesn’t have to be a huge renovation, either. Some fresh paint to the cabinets, updated hardware and modern lighting can do wonders.”
A common complaint from potential homebuyers when shopping is clutter. Owning too much stuff can be a turn-off for homebuyers, as it can be difficult to see past the mess.
“Decluttering is a great way for a seller to encourage the buyer to see the home as their own,” said Zambrano. “Also, think neutral! Any eccentric painted rooms could use a neutral refresh. Keeping each room purposeful and clean will keep the buyer’s focus on the home.”
There are many things sellers can do to catch potential homebuyers’ eyes. Zambrano advised starting with tasks such as maintaining the lawn, sweeping the walkway and putting out new planters.
“Create a welcoming entry!” said Zambrano. “First impressions start at the curb of the home. Touch up paint as needed, and never underestimate the power of fresh flowers before a showing! You should also find an agent you trust. Be patient, and it will all be worth it!”