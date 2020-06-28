There’s quite a bit of construction going on in the north area, including lots of residential construction, a large commercial project finally getting ready to go vertical and a public safety project slated to be complete in November, 2020.
“Construction started about two months ago,” said Matt Carson, battalion chief with the Grand Junction Fire Department. The new fire station (Station 6) is at Horizon Park on 27 Road, north of G Road. “It’s our first new fire station since Station 5 in the Redlands.”
The station was built with new safety features that will keep carcinogens away from firefighters when they’re in living areas. Although the interior of the station is identical to Station 4 on Orchard Mesa, the architect for the new station designed the exterior to fit within the neighborhood.
There are currently 18 people going through the fire academy, which will give new fire personnel time to get sufficiently trained before they’re sent to various stations as employees bid on slots at the new station.
The new station will be 10,000 square feet, with three bays, a staffed ambulance and six staff members onsite per day.
Anyone who’s driven on Patterson Road between 26 and 25 1/2 Roads may have noticed more dirt work being done at Rivertown Center, along with an accumulation of large sections of enormous concrete pipe. The concrete will be used to pipe the Beehive drain, which runs through the property.
The developer of the project also signed a long-term lease with a major medical provider, and is working with PNCI Construction on a 21,300-square foot medical office building.
“We’re on a fast track,” said Dale Beede with Straight Up Real Estate (S.U.R.E.). “We’re supposed to deliver the building by December.”
The building will be an exterior shell when it is delivered to the tenant, and the tenant will be able to make specific finishes for medical uses.
Beede has been working through the processes to bring Rivertown Center to the market for seven years, and is grateful to see activity on the first building at the center, which will be a walkable, campus style development, where Beede would like to see mixed use, with a restaurant or coffee shop as well as retail and office buildings.
The Village Cooperative hopes to begin construction of its new senior housing project on N. Seventh Street sometime in mid to late fall. Construction was supposed this summer at the senior cooperative housing project, but COVID-19 slowed the process.
“We have more than 60 percent of the units sold,” said Lisa Doudy, the sales manager for the project. “I’m getting interest from prospective buyers from large cities; they’re watching COVID counts.”
Homes in the Village Cooperative are individually ducted, so building residents aren’t breathing communal air. The company has built that way for years, but with the heightened awareness of respiratory conditions, it’s become a concern to prospective buyers.
Several residential construction projects are also underway in the north area, including the multifamily development off 24 1/2 Road, north of Patterson, Copper Village Apartments.
“We have the 12-plex under construction,” said Silas Colman with Copper Creek Builders, “and we have 72 more units approved with planning.”
In addition to the apartment buildings, Copper Creek Builders is also planning a townhome project in the same area. Current plans are to break ground on the two-bedroom, two-bath townhomes in October.
Copper Creek Builders is also working to complete homes at Copper Creek North II, where 20 of the 42 total lots are already built and sold.
“We had four closings last week,” Colman said. “Fortunately, if you’re a buyer, we’ve pushed forward on our move-in ready homes.”
There are five homes currently under construction that should be available this fall.
Sales are brisk at Aspen Valley Estates, where various builders are building both spec homes and pre-sold homes for clients. There were only 55 lots in the development when it was brought to the market last August, and now there are only 21 lots remaining.
“Everybody tells me it’s a hidden gem,” said Linda Kramer, the listing agent for the lots, as well as for a few of the homes in the development. Homes are usually larger than the 1,900 square feet required by the architectural guidelines. Price ranges vary, depending on the size of the home and the finishes chosen by builders and buyers, but generally start at $475,000 and go into the high $500s; currently, only one home is pencilling in at more than $600,000, but that could change as sizes and amenities increase.
“It’s a really good market,” Kramer said. “We’re getting excellent activity.”
The activity has also been good at Summerhill, a neighborhood north of H Road off 26 1/2 Road that has been bringing new homes to the market since 2001. Porter Homes is the exclusive builder of homes in the neighborhood, and is getting ready to complete the infrastructure on the final phase of the project. Most of the homes range from 1,800 to 2,300 square feet, with prices starting at around $450,000 and going up, depending on the finishes. Homes generally have a two-car garage, although some plans allow for a two-car tandem garage. Kiel Rolling and the 3A Team at Bray Real Estate are the listing agents for Summerhill.
Chronos Builders is doing a unique subdivision off F 1/2 Road near 25 1/2 Road called Elevation 4591. Both homes and lots are small, with a smaller footprint that requires less maintenance and a smaller mortgage.
“Our goal was to build a smaller house and keep it under $300,000,” said Cody Davis with Chronos Builders.
Although the homes are small, they have beautiful finishes, with quartz or granite in the kitchens, iron railings on upper patios (if the model has an upper patio) and low-maintenance luxury vinyl tile.
The first home in the neighborhood recently went under contract, and there are two others available. Chronos hopes to start three more homes this summer.