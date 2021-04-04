Arabesque, a subdivision in the northeast area that will eventually have 94 homes, has seen steady construction and sales activity since it was first brought to the market in 2020. The first phase included 22 lots, and all of them sold to three builders who started working immediately.
Those builders quickly discovered that the neighborhood and the price point was an attractive one to prospective buyers, and 17 homes have been already been completed and sold.
Rick Unfred with Aspen Leaf Innovations has completed several homes in the subdivision, including one completed home that recently went under contract. He’s currently working on six others that are also under contract. Aspen Leaf homes have typically been between 1,600 and 1,800 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and upgraded finishes like granite or quartz countertops, LVT flooring and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Most have a three-car garage, and some lots in the subdivision can accommodate RV parking.
Chaparral West is the subdivision developer, and is also a long-time, well-established construction company that is also building homes at Arabesque. Chaparral currently has three homes under construction in the neighborhood, but unfortunately for prospective buyers, all three are under contract.
Wes Rackliff with We Build is the other contractor building at Arabesque, and he has built and sold two homes. He also has two homes currently under construction, and the one at 683 Muirfield is available for sale. The home is currently in the framing stage, and Rackliff anticipates that it will be finished within 60 days. The Christi Reece Group is listing the home for $424,900.
Rackliff also owns the only empty lot remaining from filing 1, and he intends to start building within a week. It generally takes about four months to build a home, but supply issues may slow down the process.
Supply problems are a major problem for the housing industry right now and are driving up costs. Some manufacturing companies are still operating with reduced staffing due to COVID restrictions, and the red hot housing market that didn’t slow down during COVID has drained the supply chain, so there are no surplus piles of goods sitting in a warehouse anywhere.
“We would be producing more homes if we could get reliable materials,” said Ron Abeloe, owner of Chaparral West.
The squeeze on the supply chain has also made it difficult for builders to want to sign a contract on a home before construction has started. Prices for lumber and other materials are rising so quickly and so often that their costs are a moving target, making it difficult to estimate what it will cost them to build a house.
Chaparral West has started infrastructure construction on filing two, and hopes to have lots available for sale sometime in May after paving has been completed. Abeloe plans to sell to a limited number of builders in order to maintain a similar quality and look in the subdivision.
Architectural guidelines include stucco and some sort of masonry on the exterior of the homes, with sizes ranging from 1,400 to 1,800 square feet. Builders may choose to build two-story or ranch style homes, and both two and three-car garages are acceptable.
There is irrigation water available for landscape, and landscape is generally not part of a home’s complete package when it is sold. Buyer have to submit a landscape plan within 90 days of closing on their new home, and have six months to complete the landscape, weather permitting.
If the lots in filing two are ready by late May and builders are able to start construction right away (and are able to get necessary materials and supplies), there may be more homes available at Arabesque by the end of 2021.