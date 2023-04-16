For homebuyers, a home inspection is an extremely important part of the homebuying process. Home inspections are done after a seller accepts the buyer’s offer and before closing.
“A home inspection protects a buyer in making what will probably be one of the largest investments of their lives,” said Anna Martin, Realtor with The Shafter Team of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties. “It gives the buyer an out if there are safety and structural issues with the house.”
Although some homebuyers will waive the home inspection to make their offer more attractive to sellers, Martin warns against waiving the right to an inspection. Many repairs cost thousands of dollars, so it is important to have an expert look through the house for potential problems. This will also save the buyer thousands of dollars in case repairs are needed for major issues such as the roof, sewer or electrical.
"A home inspection can be a strong negotiating tool for a buyer once they are under contract,” said Martin. “It presents an opportunity for buyers to ask for repairs, a credit or a price reduction. A knowledgeable Realtor can guide you in what’s reasonable to ask for when negotiating.”
According to Martin, one of the costliest home problems is foundation issues, which are not always 100 percent apparent when viewing the property. However, an experienced Realtor can guide you in what to look for as indications of potential foundation issues.
Radon issues are another problem, and it can cost around $300-$400 to have these inspections done. The radon test is usually an additional $100, but it is worth investing in to prevent future health problems.
“Another benefit of a home inspection is they can give the shelf life of major appliances and systems such as plumbing, heating, cooling and water heaters,” said Martin. “They can diagnose the current condition of the home, and that helps buyers budget for future expenses.”
Other important safety concerns are sewer lines, carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, mold, pests, illegal additions or installations and anything else affecting the structural integrity of the home. No matter the age or condition, every home can have problems, and buyers should be aware of everything they will be getting into should they go through with purchasing the home.
“The home inspection is there to protect you,” said Martin. “It can be helpful, especially for first-time homebuyers, to do a walk-through with the inspector at the end. You have that resource of knowledge present, and they can give you further tips on how to maintain the home and locate different systems and shut offs throughout the home."
For more information, contact Anna Martin at (970) 208-6304.