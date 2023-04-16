For homebuyers, a home inspection is an extremely important part of the homebuying process. Home inspections are done after a seller accepts the buyer’s offer and before closing.

“A home inspection protects a buyer in making what will probably be one of the largest investments of their lives,” said Anna Martin, Realtor with The Shafter Team of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties. “It gives the buyer an out if there are safety and structural issues with the house.”