Hunting remains a popular and safe way for locals and visitors to get out and enjoy the outdoors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it should come as no surprise that this has been a good year for hunting properties in some price ranges.
“Things broke loose on smaller hunting properties,” said Omar Richardson, broker/owner of United Country Real Colorado Properties. “We had three or four properties up Harrison Creek gulch, and we sold them all.”
In the world of recreational real estate, a smaller property is one that’s 35 acres or less.
According to Richardson, his company had one of the now-sold properties listed for three years, and had reduced the price. In May, that property got three offers, with bidding that pushed the price back up to the original list price.
“Those remote 35-acre properties are as hot as residential homes under $350,000,” said Richardson. “We’ve practically run out of 35 acres under $150,000.”
Locals and out-of-area buyers are interested in hunting properties, although some out-of-area buyers aren’t necessarily interested in hunting; they simply want a place that will give them a sanctuary to escape to when life becomes too hectic or they’re feeling crowded.
Serious hunters, whether they’re local or out-of-area, are also keeping real estate agents with experience in land sales busy, especially now that hunting season has started. Out-of-area trophy hunters are often interested in properties that are larger than 160 acres in a particular Game Management Unit (GMU) in hopes that it will give them landowner preference points so they can come and hunt more often.
According to Steve Fleming, broker/owner of RE/MAX Two Rivers, the recent fires deterred a few out-of-area buyers from coming to look at property.
“For me, it’s been a real busy year, but I would have done a lot more this year if not for the fires,” said Fleming, adding, “I had a lot of people who were set to look at property and they wouldn’t even come to look at it.”
He’s also had quite a few hunters from out of the area who came to Western Colorado to hunt, and added a few more days to their schedule to look for suitable properties. Many of those buyers are looking for properties in specific GMUs.
On the high end of the scale, those Western Slope hunting properties that are priced in the multi-million dollar category aren’t selling faster than a $250,000 home in a nice neighborhood.
“The market has been relatively quiet,” said Brian Mason with Mason Real Estate in Delta. Mason often lists ranch, hunting and recreational properties that are several million dollars, and he hasn’t had multiple buyers beating down his door on those large properties.
“The end of last years was extremely busy,” Mason said. “The year started out looking like it was going to be fairly busy. COVID put a damper on it. Now, it may be COVID or it may be because it’s an election year, but some people are holding onto their money.”
Although sales aren’t as frequent as they were during the fourth quarter of last year for those larger size and larger dollar properties, property owners aren’t necessarily dropping their prices, unless circumstances are forcing them to sell.
“We’ve seen significant price reductions in other states, more so in Wyoming and Montana, but here, at least with some of the owners who are selling, they don’t need to sell,” Mason said.
According to Mason, the Western Slope, particularly for properties on Glade Park or near other towns, part of the appeal is being and feeling remote, yet being only 30 or 40 miles from Grand Junction, Montrose or smaller communities like Paonia.