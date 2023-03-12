Photo credit: Charles Pearson, Pearson Imaging Make sure to bring horses, as there is a fantastic setup including a custom barn, runs, an irrigated pasture, a fenced riding arena and a nearby walking trail.
Photo credit: Charles Pearson, Pearson Imaging The three-story house includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, 4,843 square feet and a four-car garage.
Photo credit: Charles Pearson, Pearson Imaging The magnificent gourmet kitchen boasts a breakfast nook, granite countertops, a gas stove with a hood, under-cabinet lighting and many storage cabinets.
Photo credit: Charles Pearson, Pearson Imaging Inside the home leads to one of the two living rooms with towering ceilings, numerous windows and a stone-built gas fireplace.
Located off 32 Road, 3154 XL Spur was built in 1999 but boasts timeless design, panoramic mountain vistas and more than four acres of land.
Here is an extraordinary unique property in Orchard Mesa that is elegant and has plenty to offer.
Located off 32 Road, 3154 XL Spur was built in 1999 but boasts timeless design, panoramic mountain vistas and more than four acres of land. The three-story house includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, 4,843 square feet and a four-car garage.
This beautiful custom-built home has a fantastic horse setup and a charming wraparound porch, ideal for country living.
Inside the home leads to one of the two living rooms with towering ceilings, numerous windows and a stone-built gas fireplace. Nearby, the magnificent gourmet kitchen boasts a breakfast nook, granite countertops, a gas stove with a hood, under-cabinet lighting and many storage cabinets.
A dining space sits adjacent to large windows, providing gorgeous mountain views, and there is a formal dining room for hosting guests.
There are two spectacular custom remodeled primary suites, and each includes a gorgeous five-piece bathroom.
One of the primary bathrooms features dual faucets, a soaker tub, granite countertops and wide windows showcasing views of the Bookcliffs.
There is also a spacious flex room that could be used as a game room or gym, and the fully finished walkout basement includes a pellet stove.
The attached three-car garage is heated and cooled, and there is a one-car detached garage, a two-car car-port and plenty of space for vehicles and toys. A bonus room provides space for a workshop.
Outdoors includes a fire pit, a raised deck, a custom heated saltwater pool with fountains and stunning mountain views, a gazebo and a new built-in outdoor kitchen. There is also a common area with a picnic shelter and pond, which are maintained by the HOA.
For home buyers interested in purchasing this property, make sure to bring horses, as there is a fantastic setup including a custom barn, runs, an irrigated pasture, a fenced riding arena and a nearby walking trail.
This amazing property is listed at $1,300,000 by Felecia Bishop with Felecia Bishop Realty, LLC.