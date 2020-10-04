The Housing and Building Association’s Parade of Homes started this weekend and continues today and next weekend, with eight homes that are available for online touring, and seven homes that are available for in-person visits. With the popularity of home remodeling shows from areas across the country, it’s easy to stay on top of home interior styles elsewhere, but the Parade is a great opportunity to see the styles that locals love.
The experts say that the Grand Valley is typically a few years behind the rest of the country when it comes to home interior design choices, but one thing is consistent with local design preferences regardless of whether a home was designed in Tuscan style back in 2006 or in modern farmhouse in 2020: rustic never quite goes away, and it’s not uncommon to see the outside brought inside with textures, colors and materials during the Parade of Homes.
“Western Colorado is more nature-oriented,” said Courtney Carrigan, interior designer with Porter Homes. Although the Porter Homes Parade entry has tile flooring throughout the house, wood flooring remains a popular choice for most people, whether it’s hardwood, engineered wood, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) or luxury vinyl plank (LVP).
Sitting on the edge of Colorado National Monument, the Porter Homes house on Broadway features quite a few wood accents, even though none of them are on the floor.
“The biggest feature in the great room is the 16-foot tall ceilings with the timber beams,” Carrigan said, adding that the outdoor kitchen and the front entryway also feature great ceiling detail with wooden beams and tongue-in-groove looks.
“Rustic is more regional,” Carrigan said, “timber beams are a trend everywhere; it goes with the farmhouse look, but it will stick here in western Colorado because of our proximity to the mountains.”
Neutral colors are still popular for permanent features, but greige, tan, charcoal and taupe are being added to the white, black and gray palette to make a home feel warmer and more inviting.
The Maves Construction Parade home is similar to last year’s Parade home, with a warm, contemporary look.
“The walls are light taupe,” said Marge Csikos, with MAC Design Studio, the interior designer for the Maves Parade home. “I’m not a proponent of white walls unless someone is hardcore, super contemporary. A little color on the wall is better.”
The Maves home also has some nice, bright pops of color, which is a trend that’s being embraced by many right now. Look for the teals and blues in the office and bright, happy colors of orange, green a blue in the downstairs bedroom.
The Lopez Construction home also has several punches of color, including an bluesy accent wall in the kitchen and a bed wall that combines color and texture.
“I’ve used accessories and artwork from local artists,” said Kendi Sisak of Design Works Studio. “We have really wonderful artwork by local artists. They’re very kind and generous, and I’m excited to display their artwork.”
Like many of the other Parade homes, the Lopez Construction home has granite countertops, with a unique waterfall edge on the granite in the kitchen. Although quartz came in with a big splash a few years ago, it may not have the timeless appeal of granite.
Be sure to check out the fireplace wall in the Lopez Construction home; it’s floor-to-ceiling porcelain tile, with linear metal strips, metal floating shelves and a custom metal mantel.
Tickets to the Parade are available at the three local Safeway stores, and also at the HBA website, gjparade.com. This year, ticket holders can opt for in-person touring of seven of the eight homes in the Parade and view the Alegria tour online, thanks to the detailed and interactive 3D tours of all of the homes. Ticket holders who aren’t feeling well or don’t want to get out and mingle with strangers are welcome to tour all of the homes online.