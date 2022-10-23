The Iron Wheel residential subdivision development off 19 Road in Fruita is underway, although it is still in its early development stages. However, houses have been being built fairly quickly for a reasonable price.
There are five or six filings for the development, and the first house will be completed within the next month. The first filing comprises 53 lots, and there is an amalgamation of homes of different sizes, prices and features. Most of the homes in the first few lots being developed are around 1,400 square feet, costing around $385,000 on average. The lots vary anywhere from 5,000-9,000 square feet, with 6,000 square feet being the average size. The first houses to be built will be smaller – two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a single-car garage – but the larger houses will be three to four bedrooms.
A unique feature to these homes is having space for parking small RVs, so homeowners who have a teardrop or pop-up camper, fishing boat or raft can use a 13-foot RV parking space. All the homes will have possible add-ons and upgrades, which enables people to customize their homes. The homes include lovely finishes including luxury vinyl tile, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, laundry rooms and vaulted ceilings.
There is also a builder incentive by Chronos Builders for a permanent interest rate buy-down on the homes, as well as an exclusive lender option that will pay one percent of the interest rate buy-down or closing costs, which makes a huge difference for the home’s affordability for the buyer. Buyers can also reserve the properties early in the construction process for $500, and there is a program for a six-month loan lock. So, if interest rates go down, their payments will go down, but if interest rates go up, the payments will remain the same.
Another incentive for buyers to reserve a lot early include a possibility for a 220-volt car charger, 50-amp service for the RV and other features such as under-cabinet lighting. As of now, there are five lots on the market, with two under contract and three available. The homes will be low-maintenance with walking paths available from the neighborhood to the Fruita middle and high schools.
There will be more small homes coming on the market, and the subdivision offers great views of the Monument as well as close access to downtown Fruita, City Market and other local restaurants and shops. The houses will be built in a variety of sizes to offer buyers options depending on their individual needs.
The builders estimate Iron Wheel to be completed in at least five years, although there are still many factors such as supply chain issues and housing demand that could affect this timeline.