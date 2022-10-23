The Iron Wheel residential subdivision development off 19 Road in Fruita is underway, although it is still in its early development stages. However, houses have been being built fairly quickly for a reasonable price.

There are five or six filings for the development, and the first house will be completed within the next month. The first filing comprises 53 lots, and there is an amalgamation of homes of different sizes, prices and features. Most of the homes in the first few lots being developed are around 1,400 square feet, costing around $385,000 on average. The lots vary anywhere from 5,000-9,000 square feet, with 6,000 square feet being the average size. The first houses to be built will be smaller – two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a single-car garage – but the larger houses will be three to four bedrooms.