It is that time of the year, and the real estate market is heating up. This is the perfect time to meet with a lender before you shop for your new home. Should you get pre-qualified or pre-approved?
Pre-qualification is the initial step in the mortgage process, which can be done over the phone, internet or in person. This includes providing information on your debt, assets and income.
This quick process is based only on the information you provide, but it doesn’t carry the same weight as being pre-approved. Pre-qualification does not include reviewing your credit or your ability to purchase a home.
Pre-approval tends to be more involved, since you will complete a mortgage application and provide the necessary documentation to perform a review of your credit and financial background.
At this point, we can provide you a conditional commitment in writing for the exact loan amount, which allows you to look for homes at that price level. You also avoid wasting your time looking for homes beyond your means.
Most important, when you make an offer on a home, it will not be contingent upon obtaining financing, since you will already be pre-approved and prevent you from losing that perfect home in this competitive market.
When your credit is pulled, the impact to your score depends on your overall credit. An inquiry may have minimal impact to your score if you have good credit, good payment history, etc. However, if you have shopped or applied for many mortgage loans over a period of time, or if you have bad credit due to late payments, collections, etc., an inquiry could lower your score by 10 or more points.
The good news is that the newer scoring models allow you a 30-day window to shop for a mortgage, and TransUnion and Equifax have gone to a 45-day window when shopping for a mortgage or an auto. This allows you the opportunity to shop for a mortgage without impacting your credit scores.
While you may have multiple inquiries on your credit report, the score would be based on only one inquiry during the 30- or 45-day windows. It is important to note that these shopping windows only apply to mortgage or auto.
If you start applying for multiple credit cards, all of those inquiries may impact your score negatively. When you apply for credit, these are considered as a “hard inquiry," which will likely affect your score.
An inquiry will stay on your credit for up to 24 months, but it will only impact your score for the first 12 months.
While you may go outside the 30- or 45-day shopping window, I would not be concerned with your credit scores dropping substantially, especially if you have good credit.
If your scores are low, a good lender will review your entire credit report and provide suggestions to improve your scores naturally while you are shopping for your new home.
For example, paying down credit card balances could easily offset any drop in your score due to inquiries.