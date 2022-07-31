Jim,
In a previous article, you mentioned that closing an account would remove payment history. Does this mean I can improve my FICO score by closing accounts with late payments?
Sherby, Grand Junction
Sherby,
Thank you for your question.
The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) states that any derogatory item on your credit report, such as a collection, charge-off, late payment, etc., will remain on your credit report for seven years from the date it became delinquent. So even if you close your account with derogatory information such as a late payment, it will continue to impact your score negatively for seven years from the date of the delinquency until it drops off your credit report.
Some clarification on collection accounts: collections should fall off your credit report seven years from the date it first became delinquent. Most important, if the collection agency sells the debt to another collection agency, it still must come off your credit report no matter how many times it has been sold after seven years from the original collection date.
So why close an account? I am often asked if you can close some of your credit cards so you minimize the risk of identity theft. I am a big believer in keeping your accounts open, but I also understand you may want to minimize the threat of identity theft by closing some of your credit cards.
It may help to understand how FICO scores are calculated. They are grouped into five categories. Payment history makes up 35 percent of your score, which is based on paying your account on time, the length of the positive credit history and the severity and quantity of delinquencies on your accounts.
The length of your payment history makes up 15 percent of your score, so it helps to have long payment history and that you use these accounts often. The combination of payment history and the length of payment history makes up a combine total of 50 percent of your score! Depending on the number of accounts you have open, closing an account can have a substantial negative impact on your score.
So what is the perfect mix of credit? The types of credit in use makes up 10 percent of your FICO score, and it is recommended to have at least two installment loans (mortgage, auto, student loan, etc. that includes a fixed payment and term) and three revolving accounts with balances such as credit cards and/or revolving lines of credit.
Depending on your overall credit mix, you may actually improve your score by opening up a new credit card with a small balance if you only have one or two existing credit cards. However, research shows that opening several credit accounts in a short period of time or new credit which makes up 10 percent of your FICO score may represent a greater risk, especially if you do not have an established credit history.
The second greatest impact to your FICO score is the amount owed on revolving accounts, which makes up 30 percent of your FICO score. It is encouraged to keep your revolving balance at 30 percent or less than your credit limit. For example, if your credit limit is $1,000, you should keep your credit card balance below $300.
And credit accounts, such as credit cards that are paid on time, will stay on your credit report for ten years from the last activity date. I recommend to use your credit cards on a quarterly basis so your last activity date stays current, and you don’t lose that positive payment history.
Here is a reminder to check your credit at least once a year with each bureau (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion) at www.annualcreditreport.com to determine any discrepancies with your accounts. You can dispute any item that should no longer be reporting on your credit file through this same website.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001