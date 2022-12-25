The earliest known version of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” first appeared in a 1780 children's book called Mirth With-out Mischief and is thought to have originated in France.
It was meant to be a children’s forfeit game with ever more elaborate gifts added to the collection, verse by verse, as a test of memory.
Whatever its origins, the carol has grown in popularity, and many variations of the lyrics have existed at different points. The twelve days normally run from December 25 (Christmas) through January 6.
Looking back on my articles in 2022, I thought I would provide you another variation on the song to test your memory and remind you of how to maximize your credit score and buying power. Therefore, I welcome you to “The Twelve Days of Credit!"
On the first day of credit, my FICO score gave to me… my first credit card for me.
Day 2: two installment loans such as a car loan, student loan or a loan with a fixed payment
Day 3: three credit cards with a maximum balance reported of 10 percent of the credit limit
Day 7: seven years when a negative account drops off your credit file (balance or no balance)
Day 8: eight hundred+ FICO score!
Day 9: nine friends dancing over your new home purchase!
Day 10: ten financial institutions pre-approving me
Day 11: eleven incorrect public records removed (by the National Consumer Assistance Plan)
Day 12: twelve months of good payment history
Every year, my wife and I have found ourselves grateful for so many things. To all of you now at Christmas, we hope that you and your families are and continue to be safe, and we hope that the next 365 days bring only good things for you.