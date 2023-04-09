We are currently approved for a CHFA/FHA loan, but continue to get outbid by offers with conventional loans. We are considering switching to a CHFA/Conventional loan, but our lender told us we do not qualify due to debt ratios. This is confusing to us, and we would appreciate any clarification you can provide for us.
Jay, Grand Junction
Hi Jay,
This is a great question, and there are many reasons why one loan option would be recommended over the other. I’m sorry you continue to get outbid by other offers. I do believe there is a reason for this, and at the end, a better home is waiting for you.
The Colorado Housing & Finance Authority (CHFA) strengthens Colorado by investing in affordable housing and community development. They offer financial resources to strengthen homeownership, affordable rental housing and businesses.
Homebuyers are eligible to use CHFA assistance options to help with down payment and/or closing costs. They offer a Down Payment Assistance Grant with up to 3% of your first mortgage with no repayment required or a Second Mortgage Loan with up to 4% of your first mortgage, and the repayment of this loan is deferred until certain events, such as payoff of your first mortgage, or the sale or refinance of the home, or the home is no longer your primary residence.
Conventional loans, also known as conforming loans, are available through the Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMAC). The maximum loan amount in Mesa County is currently $726,200. When the loan amount exceeds these limits, the loan is then “non-conforming” or a “jumbo” loan.
FHA loans require occupancy by the borrower and are not used for second homes or investment properties. The maximum loan amount for FHA in Mesa County is currently $472,030. Based on these loan limits, one would believe a conventional loan requires higher income to qualify.
The annual income limits, regardless of household size, for a CHFA/Conventional loan (also known as their Preferred program) or a CHFA/FHA loan recently changed to $148,120 in Mesa County.
To qualify for either a FHA loan or Conventional loan, lenders will look at your Debt-to-Income (DTI) ratio, which is based on your total debt (including the new mortgage payment) divided by your gross income.
Conventional loans usually allow a maximum DTI of 43% (possible more depending on your loan file), and FHA loans allow a more generous DTI of up to 50% or even up to 55% with CHFA based on a FICO score over 660. It is possible your ratios exceed the Conventional loan requirements.
I hope this provides some clarification on these payment assistance programs and the Debt-to-Income requirements. I’ve worked with many buyers that found their dream home after many offers, so hang in there. The right one will come along soon.