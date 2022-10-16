Jim,
We refinanced our mortgage a couple of years ago to get a lower rate. We debated on refinancing to a 30-year vs. a 15-year mortgage and decided on a 30-year mortgage. We now wish we would have done the 15-year term since our salaries have increased, and we can afford a larger payment.
We want to pay off our mortgage sooner to prepare for retirement. Our current lender promotes signing up for a bi-weekly mortgage payment plan, which will reduce our mortgage balance faster.
We also have a car loan and a few credit cards and have considered refinancing again to pay off this debt, but we don’t want to lose the great rate we have on our existing mortgage. What are the pros and cons of doing this, and are there any other options we need to consider?
Stephanie, Fruita
Dear Stephanie,
You ask many great questions, and you have many options available to you. Since you are preparing for retirement, I encourage you to talk with a financial planner and/or your accountant, since they may have other suggestions based on your entire financial picture.
Let me start with the bi-weekly mortgage payment option. If you enroll in a bi-weekly payment program, you are paying half your monthly mortgage payment once every two weeks, which equates to 26 payments, or 13 monthly payments for the year.
The benefit to doing this is you will lower your principal balance faster and pay less in total interest. You can usually pay off your mortgage five to six years sooner with a 30-year mortgage using a bi-weekly payment plan.
Most important, you will save thousands of dollars on interest charges and pay down your principal balance sooner. If you decide to do this, I recommend you have the option to change back to the monthly payment program if your financial situation changes.
There is an easier way to do this on your own, however: by making one extra mortgage payment every year. The outcome of doing this can be similar to using a bi-weekly program.
You can also take advantage of possibly making the extra payment when you receive your tax refund or a bonus, etc. While it isn’t common, you should confirm with your current lender there are no prepayment penalties and that your extra payment will go to principal only vs. principal and interest.
If you want to make extra payments or calculate your payment to a 15-year term, I have a simple solution for you. I have a mortgage calculator on my webpage at www.jimkaisermortgages.com/mortgage-calculator. You can enter the loan amount, your current interest rate and the term of your loan, and it will calculate a new principal and interest payment for you.
For example, if your original loan amount is $250,000 and your interest rate is 3.5 percent, your principal and interest payment would be $1,122.61. By changing the term of the loan from 30 years to 15 years, you can see that the principal and interest payment would be $1,787.21.
In this example, if you wanted to pay off your loan in 15 years, just make an extra $664.60 towards your principal every month. You can also adjust the term to reflect a payment you can afford. An added advantage of this report is that it also provides total payments and total interest over whatever term you select.
Refinancing your mortgage to pay off other debt, such as car loans, credit cards, etc. requires a review of current interest rates and existing debt, as well as how long you plan to stay in your existing home.
Since you refinanced your loan a couple of years ago, I’m guessing your rate is below four percent. Rates are currently higher, and a cash out refinance will usually be at a higher interest rate. I encourage you to contact a lender or feel free to reach out to me, so you can have enough information to make a good decision both long and short term.
A good lender will consider your total payments, the interest rates on each loan (i.e. credit cards tend to be 10 percent or more), if you did refinance and pay off all your debt and how much you will save on your new payment. An additional item to consider is the length of each of your loans.
Possibly, you will pay off your car loan in four years, so adding it to your mortgage may lower the payment, but you are extending the length of time you will be paying it. Finally, there are costs involved with refinancing your mortgage including a new appraisal, title insurance, processing fees, etc. Closing costs tend to average between two and five percent of the loan amount, so it may take a few years to recoup these costs.
Most home owners today have a 30-year mortgage. By refinancing from a 30-year to a 15-year mortgage, you will save a lot in interest payments, but the monthly payments will be higher. Usually the interest rate on a 15-year mortgage will be lower.
Unless you can afford higher payments going forward or plan to pay off the mortgage more quickly, I encourage borrowers to consider a 30-year mortgage with the option to make larger payments to allow you to pay it off sooner. This will give you the option to make the lower payment if your financial situation changes.
I hope this was helpful and provides you some food for thought.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001