I am working with many clients that are planning to buy a home in the first half of this year. A common question I receive is what they can be doing now so they have great credit scores when they apply for a mortgage loan. What do you suggest they focus on in the next two to three months to ensure they have great scores?
Kauai Fitt, Coldwell Banker
Dear Kauai,
This is a great question, and especially for this time of the year, when we often overspend on gifts for friends and family for the holidays. The good news is that achieving and maintaining a good credit score can be simple. You can remove most of the confusion by following four simple rules.
First, pay your bills on time. Just one 30-day late payment can lower your score by as much as 100 points! And it doesn’t matter if it is a mortgage, credit card, etc. The same is true for a collection. A $200 collection for a charged off credit card has the same effect as a $3,000 collection.
Second, keep your credit card balances low. I know this can be difficult during the holidays, but it’s okay to charge up your credit cards for buying gifts if you plan to pay your balances down after the new year.
Over 30 percent of your credit score is based on the balances on your revolving debt. Credit card balances should be kept below 30 percent of the credit limit. The higher your credit card balance, the greater negative impact on your credit score.
It is also good to keep a small balance on your credit cards. Having no balances on your credit cards can have a negative effect on your score.
Third, don’t open new accounts. To have a perfect mix of credit, you should have no more than three open credit cards. When you open a fourth credit card, it may have a negative effect on your score since it is a new inquiry and with no payment history.
However, if you only have one or two credit cards in good standing, you may improve your credit score if you open another card with a low balance. If you already have three credit cards, and someone offers you a credit card to save a few dollars, just say NO!
Fourth, don’t close your existing accounts. I am often asked if you can close some of your credit cards, so you minimize the risk of identity theft. I am a big believer in keeping your accounts open, but I also understand if you want to minimize the threat of identity theft by closing some of your credit cards.
If you have ten credit cards, then it may be okay to close some of them. However, you are closing out the payment history on these accounts, and 50 percent of your credit score is based on your payment history and the length of that payment history.
Most important, order your credit report for free from www.annualcreditreport.com. You can order all three bureaus, but I recommend you order from just one bureau.
This allows you to verify everything is correct on your credit report, and there are no surprises when you are ready to apply for a mortgage. While it is available, I would not pay for your credit score at this site since it is not a mortgage score.
I hope this provides your clients with a plan to maximize their credit scores and prepare them for their new home in 2023.