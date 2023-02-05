I am seeing a lot of advertisements that you can qualify for a mortgage with a low FICO score such as 500, 560 or 580. While there may be loan programs and lenders that offer loans with these low FICO scores, I suggest you ask them what the interest rate will be for these loans.
Most loan programs base the interest rate on your FICO score, so don’t expect the same interest rate with someone with a higher FICO score. For example, if you are applying for a conventional loan with a 620 FICO score, your interest rate could be a full percent higher (7.5 percent compared to 6.5 percent) compared to a 720 FICO score, and your payment could be hundreds of dollars more per month!
Most people don’t have perfect credit, but a great credit score can make a big difference when you’re buying a new home or refinancing your current mortgage. While you can’t raise your credit score overnight, there are actions you can take to help boost your score. Here are tips to improve your credit score.
• TALK TO YOUR CREDITORS - Sometimes it’s possible to get negative marks removed from your credit report simply by asking.
• KEEP YOUR CREDIT CARD BALANCES LOW. A large portion of your credit score is based on the balances on your revolving debt. Credit card balances should be kept below 30 percent of the credit limit. The higher your credit card balance, the greater negative impact on your credit score. It is also good to keep a small balance on one of your credit cards. Having no balances on your credit cards can have a negative effect on your score.
• INCREASE YOUR CREDIT LIMIT - If you’re struggling to stay under 30 percent credit utilization, you can try to increase your credit limit.
• MONITOR YOUR CREDIT REPORT FOR ERRORS - The best way to do this is by requesting your FREE credit report through www.annualcreditreport.com. If you find any errors, you can request the change through this same web site.
• PAY YOUR BILLS ON TIME. Just one 30-day late payment can lower your score by as much as 100 points! And it doesn’t matter if it is a mortgage, credit card, etc. The same is true for a collection. A $200 collection for a charged off credit card has the same effect as a $3,000 medical collection.
• DO NOT OPEN NEW ACCOUNTS. To have a perfect mix of credit, you should have no more than three open credit cards. When you open a fourth credit card, it may have a negative effect on your score since it is a new inquiry and with no payment history. However, if you only have one or two credit cards in good standing, you may improve your credit score if you open another card with a low balance.
• DO NOT CLOSE YOUR EXISTING ACCOUNTS. By closing a revolving account, you are also closing out the payment history on these accounts, which make up 50 percent of your FICO score. If you do close any account, it is best if you close the accounts with the shortest history and keep the accounts open with the longest history.