Dear Jim,
I started a new job in May, but I have been in the same line of work for over three years. My husband has been in the same job for five years, and most of his pay is commission. Based on our length of employment, my recent new job, and my husband's paid commission, can we qualify for a mortgage?
Stephanie, Palisade
Hi Stephanie,
First, let me say congratulations on your new job. These are great questions, and lenders may have different guidelines for loan programs that they keep in-house (also known as portfolio loans), so I will focus on the guidelines that most lenders follow.
In most cases, lenders require at least two years of employment for conventional and FHA financing. Using your pay stubs, W-2s and tax returns, lenders will determine your income by averaging your earnings over this time period. Income from commission, overtime and/or bonuses may not be used unless you have a two-year history. In your husband’s situation, his commission can be used in calculating his total income. The consistency of his commission will be key in calculating his income, and it must be documented. The amount of income used from commission can also make a difference. For example, if his commission income is less than or equal to 25 percent of his total earnings, the lender must use traditional employment documentation. If his commission is greater than 25 percent of his total income, the lender will require tax returns, including all schedules for the last two years. In most cases, the lender will use the lesser of the average commission earned over the last two years or the average commission over the previous year.
Since your new position is in the same line of work, this should not be a problem. Lenders usually need 30 days of employment in that new position.
You can have a small gap in employment if you previously have had steady employment in that same line of work. If you had a gap in employment of six months or more, the lender may consider your current income if they can verify you have been employed in your current job for at least six months and you have had a two-year history in the same line of work prior to the gap in employment.
If you changed jobs more than three times in a 12-month period, the lender may need to document that you have received increases in income or benefits to use your income.
A couple of comments on self-employed workers. I understand you may want to write off a significant amount of your income as a business expense; however, this may minimize the amount of money you can borrow since the lender will use what is on your tax returns. While COVID impacted many self-employed businesses over the past couple of years, it may be difficult to qualify for a new mortgage if your total income dropped by more than 20 percent from the previous year.
I encourage you to reach out to your lender, and they can determine what will be required to document your income since each loan program may have different guidelines. Feel free to contact me directly if you would like to discuss this further. Thanks again for the great questions!
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001