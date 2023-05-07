Having credit is necessary in the world we live in today. This goes against everything we were taught when we were young. The goal was to be debt free and pay cash for everything.
If you decide to finance a new car or a home, your interest rate will be based on your credit score. I am not a financial advisor, so I always suggest talking to an expert for advice on how you should handle your finances.
The good news is that it does not take long to build a credit file and credit scores, even if you do not have any previous credit history. If you do not have any credit history, it may be difficult to qualify for an unsecured credit card. The best way to establish credit is to get 2-3 secured credit cards and/or lines of credit.
Most banks and credit unions offer secured credit cards or lines of credit. You provide them a small amount of money (collateral) to establish a credit limit, and you use them the same way as an unsecured credit card.
Most important, make sure they will report to all three credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian and Trans Union) so you get credit for these new accounts and your payment history. This will be the best way to build new credit and to establish credit scores. It may take a few months for credit cards to report on your credit file and approximately six months to establish a credit score.
Below are links to secured credit cards I recommend. They require a small amount of money for collateral and report to all three bureaus within 30 days.
The credit bureaus like to see a good mix of credit, including one or two installment loan(s) (mortgage, auto, student, etc.) in addition to the 2-3 credit cards.
However, having 2-3 credit cards will be enough to establish good FICO scores. It is also okay to have additional credit cards that you use on occasion with no balances.
Most important, do not close any of your revolving accounts once you have opened them, since the payment history and the length of that payment history impacts up to 50% of your FICO scores.
This is especially true for revolving accounts (credit cards) you have had for many years. If you are debt free, I recommend you use each of your cards at least once a quarter (tank of gas, groceries, etc.), and you can pay them off each billing cycle.
The FICO scoring models do not consider whether you pay off your credit cards every month. They look at the ratio between your balances and your credit limit. A good rule is to keep your credit card balances below 20%.
However, if you prefer to charge all your purchases on a credit card to earn points, it is okay to have a higher balance, but make sure your balance is lower prior to applying for new financing.
Each credit card reports to the credit bureaus at different times of the month. Some report at the end, some report at the beginning, and some even report twice a month. You can contact your credit card company to get the date of when they report to the credit bureaus.
Carrying some debt will help you maintain good credit scores, since the current scoring models prefer to see some payment history on several open credit cards with low or no balance showing you are responsible with your money.
Follow these guidelines, and you will have a credit file and credit scores in approximately six months.
Jim Kaiser
Senior Loan Originator, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage a Division of Guild Mortgage, NMLS 3274