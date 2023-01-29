Once a finance company charges off your debt, they will either continue to collect the debt on their own or turn it over to a collection agency to collect the debt.
You are still liable for the entire debt, and they can legally attempt to collect it for seven years from the date it first became delinquent and changed to the “charge off” status.
Once a debt is delinquent for more than 180 days, most companies will no longer hold the debt as an asset, so they charge it off as bad debt for accounting and tax purposes.
However, you are still responsible to pay this charge off. I recommend you settle the debt before it is sold to a collection agency.
While a charge off will lower your FICO score substantially (100 or more points), the creditor can report it to the bureaus every month, so the reporting date will show it as a new charge off every month!
If they sell it to a collection agency, it often shows up twice on your credit report as a charge off and a collection.
Once it is changed to a charge off status, many creditors will settle for less than what is actually owed. The creditor may even agree to a monthly payment plan until the debit is paid in full.
It will have less of a negative impact on your credit score if you address it before it is sold to a collection agency or before it is filed as a judgement against you.
Once you have paid off the charge off, it will show as “paid” or “settled” with a $0 balance. While the charge off will continue to affect your credit score, once it is paid in full and is over 24 months old, it usually has a minimal impact.
I understand it can be a challenge to avoid late payments during difficult times, but try and avoid them. Call the finance company early, and negotiate a modification to your payment plan for a period of time.
The finance company wants to avoid a charge off, and they want to get paid, so they will usually work with you.
Reaching out to your mortgage company, credit card companies, etc. ahead of time may help to avoid a derogatory item from showing up on your credit file.
If a late payment shows up on an account for the first time, I encourage you to contact them and ask if they would do a “one-time courtesy removal” on the late payment.
Most credit card companies and even mortgage companies will agree to this if you have had good payment history in the past.
As I’ve stated before, Friday can be the best day to call and ask for debt forgiveness. You may find people in a better mood and more willing to work with you.
In addition to avoiding late payments, charge offs and collections, it is important to maintain at least three open credit card accounts with long payment history and two installment loans (mortgage, auto loan, student loan, etc.).
Closing a longstanding account can have as much of a negative impact to your score as a late payment, depending on your overall credit.