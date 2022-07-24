WHY THE HOUSING MARKET WILL NOT CRASH

I am often asked if the housing market is going to crash again since many are concerned about the increase in prices and interest rates over the last six to twelve months. I am also hearing buyers wanting to wait to buy a home until housing prices and interest rates go down. I’m not sure that is a good idea since you might be waiting years to see a decline in interest rates. And while you are waiting, you are giving up the opportunity to build wealth through the equity you would gain on your home.