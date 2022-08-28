It seems all financing decisions are based solely on our FICO scores, and they never match up with what is on our bank statement that we get for free. We purchased a car last year, and our scores were 740, but our bank statement showed 784. Please explain why they are different, and how can we determine what our FICO scores are for buying a home? This all seems confusing, and thanks in advance for the clarification.
Sarah, Montrose
Dear Sarah,
This is a great question, and I will provide a brief history on how FICO scores came to be. While each loan application is reviewed based on your current salary, current debts and other factors, your ability to repay or your willingness to pay your debts on time has always been a primary factor even before scores.
FICO (Fair, Isaac and Company) was founded in 1956 by engineer William Fair and mathematician Earl Isaac.
The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) was passed in 1970, requiring credit reporting bureaus to open their files to consumers. To create an industry standard scoring model, they began working with FICO to develop an algorithm that would be more consistent and accurate. FICO rolled out their first general purpose FICO score in the 1980’s, which removed any unbiased evaluation and provided a system that was fair and consistent.
Fannie Mae (FNMA) and Freddie Mac (FMAC) recommended FICO scores to be used in the mortgage industry in 1995. The FICO score range is 300-850, with a higher score the better.
While the current FICO score model used by the mortgage industry is FICO 04, your FICO score may vary by bureau when applying for a mortgage, since they each have their own scoring models (TransUnion FICO Class 4, Equifax Beacon 5.0 and Experian/Fair Isaac Risk Model v2).
I like to explain it this way: if I were to share my favorite chili recipe with 20 friends, most of you will add a little extra of something else (peppers, turkey vs. hamburger, etc.). If we all shared our chilis at a gathering, they will all taste similar but with something just a little different.
With the rollout of FICO 09 back in 2014, you could have over 50 or more different scores. There are FICO score models for auto, mortgage, installment loans, credit cards, personal finance and even a general score. The type of financing you are applying for (automobile, mortgage, etc.) determines the permissible purpose or the score model the financial institution will use or is required to use.
Confused yet? In 2006, the three bureaus (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion) introduced Vantage Score to try and win business from FICO. However, FNMA and FMAC have not adopted Vantage Score, so the mortgage industry continues to use only FICO scores.
How accurate are FICO scores? While most lenders use FICO, which makes it the most popular and required scoring system, lenders providing automobile, credit cards, etc. may use Vantage Score. And other institutions, such as insurance, etc. may use their own scoring system if not FICO.
When you move to another country, you typically start with a blank slate, credit-wise. Other nations use different credit scoring systems due to differing regulations from country to country.
Your U.S. credit score usually has no bearing on your ability to secure credit in another country. If you have a friend moving to the United States, they will need to establish a social security number and new credit accounts, so their new creditors can report their credit history on their file.
At this time, the only way you can determine your mortgage FICO score is to apply for a mortgage. There has been talk in the past of providing a free FICO score once a year, but I believe it would only cause more confusion, since the score would only apply to one specific industry.
At the end of the day, you will have good scores by following the four simple rules: 1) pay your bills on time, 2) keep your credit card balances low, 3) don’t open new accounts and 4) don’t close your existing accounts.