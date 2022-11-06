We have outgrown our home and are preparing to look for a new home in the spring. We have many friends that own rental properties, and it seems to be a great way to build our financial wealth.
We originally planned to sell our current home and buy a new home, but we are considering converting our home into an investment to build equity. We are new to this, so we are wondering what we need to consider. It would help to understand how we could qualify for two homes when one is a rental.
Eric, Grand Junction
Dear Eric,
This is a great question! A real estate portfolio is a great way to diversify and build your financial wealth. I always recommend reaching out to your financial advisor, tax accountant, real estate professional and mortgage professional to seek advice when buying and selling real estate for financial investment.
There are many factors to consider when converting a primary residence into an investment property. The first step is to calculate your return on investment. Will your property turn a monthly profit once all expenses are deducted? Be sure to factor in all expenses including, principal, interest, taxes, insurance, homeowner’s association dues, utilities, repairs, etc.
Next, determine if the home will be used for short- or long- term rental. If the home will be used for a short-term vacation rental, you will want to seek guidance from your homeowner’s association and ordinances to ensure you meet all the rules and regulations.
Next, you will want to determine if your existing note holder will allow you to convert your primary residence into a rental property. Some mortgage programs have restrictions on converting a home from a primary residence to an investment and may call a note payable and due if they discover the home is not owner occupied.
Your mortgage lender can help advise if there are specific requirements to your current mortgage that may prevent you from converting your home from a primary residence to an investment.
When qualifying for a new home, your lender will take into consideration the cost of the existing mortgage and new mortgage when calculating debt-to-income ratio. When you are converting a property into a rental, the simple rule is to use 75 percent of your rental income to qualify total debt to income.
As an example, let’s say your current mortgage payment - principal, interest, taxes, insurance and HOA dues - is $1,200 per month, and you have determined you can rent your home for $1,350 per month. The lender would use 75 percent of your rental income ($1,012.50) and add this to your total income.
Instead of using the full cost of the home, $1,200 per month, your qualifying loss would be $187.50 ($1,200 - $1,012.50). Using the rental income will help support qualifying ratios, but keep in mind your lender may request proof that this rental income is in place with a 12-month lease agreement and proof of first month’s rent.
Depending on the loan program, they may also request proof of reserves to support payments if the property sits vacant for a certain period of time.
In closing, the end goal in building a real estate portfolio is to gain equity and wealth. While we can’t predict the future, we can consider past trends and future predictions. The Grand Valley is certainly in a growth phase, and your Realtor can help you make an informed decision on whether to sell or convert your existing property.
I wish you all the best on this upcoming decision.