Jim,

We are ready to sell our current home and upgrade to a larger one due to an expanding family. We hear homes are not selling as fast and are concerned it may take months to sell our current home and then find that perfect home. While we are ready to get pre-approved for a new loan, we are concerned that multiple inquiries on our credit will lower our credit score if things get delayed. How many inquiries can we have on our credit without lowering our credit score?