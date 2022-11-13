I have a small line of credit on my home, and I am considering refinancing into a reverse mortgage so I would not have any payments. How safe is a reverse mortgage, and what are the chances I'd lose my home if I did this?
Lisa, Fruita
Dear Lisa,
A reverse mortgage (also known as a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage or “HECM”) is a non-recourse loan that allows homeowners to access a portion of their home equity. You can access equity as cash, term or tenure payments, a line of credit (also known as a “HECM LOC”) or any combination of these.
The most common fear during retirement is “running out of money." According to the Boston College Center for Retirement Research, approximately fifty-three percent of households are “at risk” of not having enough to maintain their living standards during retirement. A reverse mortgage can lower that risk.
There are many ways a reverse mortgage can be used to enhance financial security in retirement, including delaying Social Security, pension payouts, postponing drawing down your retirement assets and replacing your cash reserves. The loan proceeds are tax-free, and the interest, when paid, maybe be tax deductible.
To qualify for a reverse mortgage, you must be age 62 or older.
Many are concerned that the lender takes ownership of the home, which is not true. A reverse mortgage is a loan, and you retain full ownership of the home.
You can stay in the home until a loan maturity event occurs, such as death, moving out or selling your home. The property must be your primary residence, and you must pay taxes, HOA dues and insurance, and you must maintain the home. If you do not, the loan becomes payable.
You can terminate the loan at any time, whether or not it is due and payable. You can pay the mortgage debt in full and retain ownership of the property or sell the property for at least the lesser of the mortgage debt or the appraised value.
When the mortgage is due and payable, you or the estate can repay the debt in full to retain the property. Lenders can assist you or the estate in obtaining other financing to pay off the reverse mortgage loan.
There are protections in place to ensure you retain sufficient equity, and to ensure you have the money to cover taxes and insurance throughout the lifetime of the loan, disbursements at loan closing and within the first 12 months of closing.
The reverse mortgage loan cannot exceed the greater of 60 percent of the principal limit (appraised value or purchase price), or mandatory obligations (closing costs, repairs, etc.) plus 10 percent of the principal limit.
The FHA mortgage insurance on the loan provides lenders with protection against losses that result when homeowners default on their mortgage loans. Because of this, the lenders bear less risk because FHA pays a claim to the lender in the event of homeowner default.
In addition, FHA mortgage insurance protects you, the borrower, if there is not enough money from the sale of the home to repay the loan in full.
When that occurs, FHA insurance pays the difference. This “non-recourse” feature ensures that the borrower is not liable for the difference between the sale price and the loan balance at the end of the reverse mortgage.
Most important, you are required to attend a third-party counseling session with a HUD-approved reverse mortgage counselor to fully understand the pros and cons of a reverse mortgage prior to obtaining a reverse mortgage.
Ultimately, reverse mortgages are a great opportunity to have a retirement that is more about living comfortably than pinching pennies.