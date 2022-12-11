HEALING YOUR CREDIT
After a few years of pain, I finally replaced my hip with a good hip recently.
This made me think about how certain negative or derogatory items can impact your credit score more than others, and they may take longer to heal or improve.
While a hip replacement can take up to weeks or months to fully recover, it depends on following the appropriate exercises, therapy and nutrition to determine how soon I will recover. The same applies to credit scores.
By far, this is the most common question I receive: “How much will a late payment, collection or charge-off affect my score?" The amount your score will drop will vary from bureau to bureau, and there is not a set number of points for any specific derogatory item, since it will depend on the rest of your credit report.
A few years ago, Fair Isaac Company (FICO) shared how certain derogatory items could impact scores. According to FICO, the most common credit mistakes could affect your credit score by the following:
• A 30-day late payment can drop your score by 60-80 points when your FICO score is 680 and drop your score by 90-110 points if your score is 780.
• A charge-off or collection can drop your score by 45-65 points when your FICO score is 680 and drop your score by 105-125 points when your score is 780.
• A foreclosure can drop your score by 85-105 points when your FICO score is 680 and drop your score by 140-160 points when your score is 780.
I would call the above similar to a hip or knee replacement, since they have a larger negative impact to your score, and it will take longer to recover and for your score to improve.
You would think having a late payment on a credit card would have less impact than your mortgage; however, the scoring models do not look at the type of account that has the late payment, but only how recent it is. So, a late payment on a credit card will have the same impact as a late payment on a mortgage.
It also depends on the rest of your credit report and the type of accounts you have open. If any type of derogatory item shows up on your credit report, expect your score to potentially drop by 100+ points!
For clarification, a late payment can only report on your credit file if the payment is over 30 days late. Occasionally, creditors will report an account as 30 days late when it may have only been 20-25 days late.
While they can charge a late fee, they legally cannot report the account as 30 days late. If you feel this is the case, then contact the creditor immediately and provide proof that it was paid within 30 days or less.
The majority of derogatory items can stay on your credit report up to seven years. While it will have some negative effect over the entire seven years, it will have less of an impact to your score once the late payment, etc. is over 24 months old on your report.
If you had just one late payment, I encourage you to contact the creditor and ask if they would do a “one-time courtesy removal” on the late payment or similar to having your doctor repair your injury vs. waiting for it to heal on its own.
Most credit card companies and even mortgage companies will agree to this if you have had good payment history in the past. And when is the best time to call and ask for forgiveness? Friday, of course! People seem to be in a better mood and more willing to work with you.
Like a late payment, collection accounts can potentially affect your score by 100 points or more. Experian, Equifax and TransUnion have changed the way they look at collections and how they affect your credit score. They will reject any reporting of a collection less than 180 days old, which gives you time to pay it before it is reported.
Most important, medical collections that are paid or are being paid through insurance will be removed from the credit report.
A sprain to your credit is like charging up your credit card balances. Your score will drop for having high credit card balances, but not as much compared to a derogatory item. As soon as you pay them down, you can improve your score quickly.
At the end of the day, try to avoid the things that will have a negative impact to your score, and be prepared for items that may taking longer to recover and improve your score.
Jim Kaiser
NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001