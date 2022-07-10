Dear Jim,
Our daughter just completed business grad school. She and our son-in-law have moved to the West Coast and are currently renting a small apartment. They really want to purchase a small starter home, but with student loans to pay off and a beginning professional’s salary, that is probably not going to happen anytime soon. My husband and I would like to gift them the down payment for a home when they find the right place. Can you suggest some strategies for us to make the down payment, preferably, in the simplest and least invasive manner possible?
Thanks,
Jessica, Grand Junction
Dear Jessica,
It’s great you can help your daughter and son-in-law with their first home.
You have a couple of options available to you to provide the down payment. You can provide the funds now; they can deposit them in their bank account and allow them to be seasoned (two months or greater), or you can wait until they find the perfect home and provide the gift funds at that time.
Lenders usually require two months of bank statements to verify the funds for the down payment and closing costs. If the funds have been in their account for over two months you may not need to provide a gift letter.
The Secure and Fair Enforcement for Mortgage Licensing Act (SAFE Act of 2008) requires all funds be accounted for in the mortgage transaction. If you provide the funds at the time of the real estate transaction, please be prepared to provide bank statements to verify the gift funds you provided for the down payment and/or closing costs when it is an FHA loan and a signed gift letter. The purpose of the gift letter is to ensure it is a gift and they are not required to pay the money back.
Since you are a parent, you can gift funds to your daughter and son-in-law. A gift can be provided by a relative, defined as the borrower’s spouse, child, or other dependent, or by any other individual who is related to the borrower by blood, marriage, adoption, or legal guardianship, or a fiancé, fiancée, or domestic partner. The donor may not be, or have any affiliation with, the builder, the developer, the real estate agent, or any other interested party to the transaction.
The minimum down payment on an FHA loan is 3.5 percent, and you can provide gift funds to cover the entire down payment or a portion of the total.
If your daughter and son-in-law apply for a conventional loan, there is no minimum contribution from them if it is a single-family residence. If it is a two-to-four-unit principal residence, they would be required to provide a minimum of five percent contribution towards the down payment. Again, this would apply if you wait to provide the funds at the time of the contract/closing so they would be categorized as gift funds.
I encourage you to contact your CPA to determine how a gift impacts your taxes. In talking with my accountant, she stated the annual gift exclusion in 2022 was $16,000, so you would not need to report anything for less than $16,000. She also stated you would need to file a gift tax return if you provide more than $16,000.
What a wonderful gift for your daughter and son-in-law and a great opportunity to build their future through real estate. Thanks for a great question.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage Co., Inc. NMLS 3001