I continue to hear many buyers are waiting until interest rates or purchase prices come down or both. What if I told you it may be better to buy in a less competitive market with higher interest rates vs. a competitive market with lower interest rates?
In 2020 and 2021, homes were on the market for only days, and many received multiple offers and often above the purchase price.
Let’s do a comparison of a home sold in 2021 vs. today.
2021 purchase (lower rate environment)
• Listing price was $400,000, but it sold for $440,000.
• Down payment was five percent, and loan amount was $418,000.
• 30-year fixed interest rate at 3.25 percent.
• Monthly principal & interest payment: $1,819 (savings of $285 per month)
• Total payments over seven years: $152,796 (savings of $23,940)
• Remaining mortgage balance at the end of seven years: $353,290
2022 purchase (higher rate environment)
• Listing price was $400,000, but it sold for $390,000
• Down payment was five percent, and loan amount was $370,500 (savings of $47,500)
• 30-year fixed interest rate at 5.5 percent
• Monthly principal & interest payment: $2,104
• Total payments over seven years: $176,736
• Remaining mortgage balance at the end of seven years: $329,062 (savings of $24,228)
With the lower rate environment, this affords you a lower monthly payment or a difference of $285 per month, and the savings over seven years is approximately $23,940.
However, the higher rate environment creates more wealth. The equity gained due to the lower loan amount is $24,228 and the difference in the total payments is $23,940 so you have a net gain of $288.
This may not apply to every scenario, but the changes in interest rates may have brought more balance into the housing market.