When considering a renovation, I encourage you to talk with a Real Estate Agent to learn more about the market potential in your neighborhood to determine if your renovation will increase the value of your home and if the renovation makes sense.
If you overbuild, you may price your house out of the market for the area. A Realtor can help you determine if it makes sense to find that perfect home or spend money on your existing home.
If you decide to renovate, a lender can help you determine the renovation program that works best for you.
If you have equity in your home, you may want to consider a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) through your local bank or credit union.
If you have a low interest rate on your existing first mortgage, this may be a good option. This is especially true if you have plans to pay off the HELOC in a shorter period.
The amount you can borrow is based on your loan-to-value (LTV), which is your loan total divided by the appraised value of your home. For example, if your existing first mortgage balance is $200,000, and your house appraises for $300,000, you are currently at 67 percent LTV.
The amount you can borrow on a HELOC varies by bank and credit union and is usually between 80 to 90 percent LTV.
If your bank or credit union offers a HELOC up to 85 percent LTV, then you could borrow up to $55,000 (your existing loan at $200,000 plus your HELOC at $55,000 divided by the appraised value of $300,000 equals 85 percent), pending your ability to qualify for that loan amount. Another advantage of a HELOC is that you don’t need to withdraw all the funds at once.
You can also consider refinancing your existing mortgage for a cash-out refinance mortgage. This allows you to pay off your existing mortgage, receive additional funds for your remodel and establish a new first mortgage.
The amount you can borrow varies by the type of loan which can be up to 80 percent LTV on a conventional loan, 85 percent LTV on an FHA loan and up to 90 percent LTV on a VA loan. These percentages can change so your lender can advise you on the amount you can borrow.
If you do not have equity available in your current home, Fannie Mae (FNMA) and FHA offer renovation loans. If you qualify for their programs, you can use that mortgage for home improvement project costs that can be rolled into a new loan.
The maximum loan amount is based on what the appraised value of the home will be after the improvements are completed. This may include flooring upgrades, kitchen and bath remodels, room additions, landscaping outdoor kitchens and more.
The improvements must be permanently affixed and add value to the property. Both FNMA and FHA offer renovation loans that can be used for a refinance or for a purchase of a new property. Once your loan is approved, the lender sends the final renovation documents to you and your approved contractor. I must emphasize that the company doing the work must be an approved contractor.
After your loan closes, your contractor must begin the work within 30 days and complete the project within six months. Usually, a draw company will manage getting your contractor paid, order inspections to make sure the work has been completed and monitor the title to ensure no mechanic liens are placed against your property.
Loan programs and their processes can vary, so I encourage you to work with your lender, and they can determine the right loan option for you.