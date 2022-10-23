Jim,
We are excited for the holiday season, but we also want to avoid doing things that could adversely impact our credit, since we plan to buy a house next year. What are things we should and should not be doing to maintain our credit scores and avoid identity theft during the holidays?
Maria, Grand Junction
Dear Marie,
The holidays are truly a wonderful time for family gatherings, shopping, amazing food and just sharing time together. You can avoid the holiday hangover in January by staying within your budget, especially with your plans to buy a home next year.
To minimize identity theft, I encourage you to use one credit card for all your purchases during the holidays. This makes it easier to track all your purchases. You may want to call the credit card company and confirm they will reimburse you for any transactions not authorized by you. Make sure they have your cell phone number, so they can contact you immediately if anything is suspicious.
I love supporting all our local businesses by making all my purchases here on the Western Slope; however, this may not be practical for everyone. If you need to purchase something online, make sure the URL address at the top of the page starts with https:// when inputting your credit card information.
The “s” means it is a secured site. If the address is missing the “s”, do not use the site, or your credit card information may be accessible to identity theft experts.
The four simple rules to maintaining a good credit score include: 1) paying your bills on time, 2) keeping your credit card balances below 30 percent of the credit limit, 3) avoid opening new accounts and 4) avoid closing existing accounts. The last two are very important during the holidays.
You spend hours shopping for your family and you find all the perfect presents. When you walk up to the cash register, however, what is the first thing they ask you? “Would you like to save 15 percent on your purchase by opening up our credit card?” Always ask yourself if you really NEED another card, regardless of how tempting the offer is.
If your total purchase is $400, you will save $60 on your purchase. By adding a fourth credit card, your score will drop by as much as 30+ points because of the credit inquiry. Most department store credit cards start with a low credit limit, so you will often max out your credit card with your purchase, which will lower your score an additional 20+ points.
In January, you receive your first credit card statement and realize you don’t really want the card, so you pay it and close it. You just lowered your score by approximately 50+ points, and now you closed the account. It will take you three to six months to regain your credit score.
In the meantime, your hazard insurance or renter’s insurance is often based on your credit score, so your premium may go up and take away that $60 savings you gained from your purchase. The next time someone offers you a credit card to save a few dollars, just say NO!
Our mail is full of catalogs this time of the year. Companies will be promoting their credit cards and that “you’ve been pre-approved for a credit card." Please do not throw these in the trash or tear it in half. Buy a cross-cut shredder and shred all solicitation letters before you throw them in the trash.
Dumpster diving is a huge issue, especially during the holidays. On trash day, most of us set our trash bin out in the morning, and it sits there all day waiting for the trash service. Identity theft experts may pull these letters out of your trash and attempt to set up an account under your name, which is another reason why you should never set your trash out the night before. Shredding these letters will help keep this from occurring.
If you are traveling during the holidays, don’t advertise you are not home. Before you leave, make sure your mail is stopped and kept at the post office and that your newspaper is stopped. A pile of unread newspapers in the driveway tells everyone you’re not home.
The good news is that you are entitled to a free credit report from each bureau (Experian, TransUnion and Equifax) every twelve months. You simply go to www.annualcreditreport.com, and you will have immediate access to your credit reports.
I encourage you to pull your report from one of the bureaus now and then pull another report in February from a different bureau to make sure your credit and accounts are correct after the holidays.
By following these suggestions, you can enjoy the holidays, spend less time worrying about identity theft and save for your new home next year.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001