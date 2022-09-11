I have emphasized in previous articles that your FICO score is the number one reason for your ability to qualify for a mortgage. Job stability, income, existing debt, etc. all impact your ability to qualify for a mortgage, but your FICO score has the greatest impact on your buying power.
Most lenders adopted a methodology many years ago called risk-based pricing, which allows lenders to measure loan risk. Risk-based pricing looks at many factors including credit score, credit history, employment status and income to determine interest rates and your creditworthiness.
The easiest way to explain this is to provide you an example. Please note this is only an example, and I am not quoting actual rates. Let’s use a purchase price of $350,000 and you are applying a 3.5 percent down payment on an FHA loan. With mortgage insurance, your loan amount would be $343,660.
Based on your debt ratios (existing debt plus your new mortgage payment divided by your gross income) what if the maximum loan payment you can qualify for is $1,978 (using just principal and interest).
• If your FICO score is 700, your interest rate may be 5.625 percent. Your principal and interest payment would be $1,978 on a 30-year loan, so you would qualify for a purchase price of $350,000.
• If your FICO score is 630, your interest rate may be 6.50 percent. Based on this amount, the maximum purchase price you would qualify for is $318,000 to keep your payment at $1,978.
Based on the two examples, the only item that changed was your FICO score. A 70-point difference in your FICO score can make the difference in qualifying for a $350,000 house or a $318,000 house.
What are the best ways to maximize your FICO score?
1. PAY YOUR BILLS ON TIME. Just one 30-day late payment can lower your score by as much as 100 points! And it doesn’t matter if it is a mortgage, credit card, etc. The same is true for a collection. A $200 collection for a charged off credit card has the same effect as a $3,000 medical collection.
2. KEEP YOUR CREDIT CARD BALANCES LOW. A large portion of your credit score is based on the balances on your revolving debt. Credit card balances should be kept below 30 percent of the credit limit. The higher your credit card balance, the greater the negative impact on your credit score. It is also good to keep a small balance on one of your credit cards. Having no balances on your credit cards can have a negative effect on your score.
3. DO NOT OPEN NEW ACCOUNTS. To have a perfect mix of credit, you should have no more than three open credit cards. When you open a fourth credit card, it may have a negative effect on your score since it is a new inquiry and with no payment history. However, if you only have one or two credit cards in good standing, you may improve your credit score if you open another card with a low balance.
4. DO NOT CLOSE YOUR EXISTING ACCOUNTS. By closing a revolving account, you are also closing out the payment history on these accounts, which makes up 50 percent of your FICO score. If you decide to close an account, it is best if you close an account with the shortest payment history and keep the accounts open with the longest payment history.