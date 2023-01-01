The primary reasons a credit card company will close your account would include that you are in default, you have not used your account or possibly you have filed bankruptcy.
Over 50 percent of your FICO score is based on your payment history and the length of the payment history. Your credit score may drop if a credit card company closes your account.
However, it depends on how many other credit cards you have open and for how long. If you only had two to three credit cards, your score could have dropped 40-60 points. If this is the oldest account you had open, it may impact your score even more.
The best way to avoid having a good standing account closed by a credit card company is to use the card at least once every two to three months. Buy a tank of gas, dinner, etc., and pay it off when you receive your bill.
By using the card on a regular basis, it also increases your FICO score since the length of payment history continues to increase.
The Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009 was needed, and I would like to highlight a few of the key changes below that protect you.
• Credit card companies must notify you of a rate increase at least 45 days in advance of the effective date, and they must give you the opportunity to close the account. If you choose to close the account to avoid the higher rate, they cannot charge you the higher rate or charge you a penalty fee for closing the account. Most important, they cannot require you to pay the balance back immediately, but you have the option to pay it back over a five-year period or double your previous minimum monthly payment.
• If the credit card company authorizes a purchase that puts you over your limit, you cannot be charged an over-the-limit fee unless you had opted-in to be allowed to go over the limit.
• Statements must be mailed or delivered to a consumer at least twenty-one days before the due date. If a due date falls on a holiday or weekend when payments are not received or accepted by mail, the creditor cannot count a payment late if it is received the next business day.
I remember my first month in college (a long time ago), and there were credit card companies all over campus offering free pizza, gift coupons, etc. if you signed up for a credit card.
Before you knew it, you could have three maxed out credit cards before college graduation. Because of the Credit Card Act, colleges and universities are encouraged to limit on-campus marketing of credit cards.
Finally, no credit card company may issue a credit card to a consumer under the age of 21, unless they have submitted a written application with a cosigner (parent, legal guardian, spouse or any other individual who has attained the age of 21 and who has the means to repay debts) or they have determined the person under the age of 21 has the ability to independently repay the debt.
This is a great way to protect young adults from running up substantial credit card debt before they start their careers.