BAD ECONOMIC NEWS TYPICALLY FOLLOWS WITH LOW MORTGAGE RATES
A common question in today’s mortgage industry is when will rates come back down in 2023. We have all seen the announcements throughout the last 12+ months of the Federal Reserve raising rates to control inflation.
When they raise their rate, you usually feel it with credit cards, auto loans, at the gas pump, groceries, etc., and it usually has minimal influence on mortgage interest rates.
However, there are many factors affecting mortgage interest rates, including the global economy and the movement of the 10-year Treasury Bond yield.
While most mortgages are packaged as 30-year loans, the average mortgage is paid off or refinanced within 10 years, so the 10-year Treasury Bond is a great way to gauge the direction of interest rates.
These 10-year Treasury Bonds are packaged into mortgage backed securities and compete for the same investors because they are like other financial options such as stocks.
Just like treasuries and bonds, mortgage rates are very vulnerable to job reports, consumer price index, gross domestic product, home sales, consumer confidence, world events, etc.
As a rule of thumb, bad economic news typically follows with lower mortgage rates, and good economic news forces interest rates to increase.
In general, a growing and healthy economy leads to higher mortgage rates, and a slowing economy leads to lower mortgage rates. Also, if the stock market is rising, typically mortgage rates will follow.
Inflation can also impact mortgage rates. When there is little risk of inflation, we usually see mortgage rates fall. If there are concerns with inflation, interest rates may rise to slow down the money supply, which is what is occurring today.
There is often confusion between bond rates (also known as the bond yield) vs. bond prices. When bond rates go up, interest rates usually go up.
However, bond prices have an opposite effect with interest rates. When bond purchases increase, typically mortgage rates increase. A better way to follow this is below:
– 10-year bond yield up, mortgage rates up.
– 10-year bond yield down, mortgage rates down.
Based on the above, you would believe as bond yields rise that mortgage rates will rise at the same level. Not necessarily. In some cases, mortgage rates could rise or decline depending on other market factors.
The timing of the bond prices can also have an impact. You can read that bond prices have dropped substantially in the morning, but then rise in the afternoon.
If this movement does not make it to the capital markets or takes too long, mortgage rates may remain unchanged.
In summary, a good way to predict which way mortgage rates are headed is to look at the 10-year bond yield. You can find it on stock stickers or in the newspaper.
If it’s moving higher, mortgage rates probably are too. If it’s dropping, mortgage rates may improve over time.