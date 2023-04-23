Closing day is finally here. It doesn’t matter if you’re buying a first home or your second or third home; you’re no doubt excited and ready to sign the mortgage documents and take possession of your property.
This day often comes with a few jitters. What if the deal falls apart at the last minute? What if I forget to bring something and delay closing? These are normal concerns, but if you’ve come this far in the process and didn’t encounter any problems with the appraisal or final walk-through, you probably have nothing to worry about.
Even so, preparation can prevent holdups and ensure a smooth closing. If you are a first-time homebuyer, the following checklist can help remove some of your anxiety. And if you’re a repeat buyer, you’ll find some excellent reminders below.
Review your Closing Disclosure
You’ll receive your Closing Disclosure form three days before closing. This form has details about your new mortgage. It will list your interest rate, the mortgage amount, your monthly payment and the amount you’ll need to bring to the closing for your down payment and closing costs.
It will look like the Loan Estimate you signed earlier in the process, but this document gives you exact terms.
Know the title company's address for the closing
Your real estate agent or loan officer will tell you exactly where to go on closing day. You’ll receive the name and address of the title company, as well as the time of your appointment and information on documents to bring.
Bring the appropriate identification
Usually closing day will be your first meeting with the closing agent (title company). Since the agent doesn’t have a prior relationship with you, it’s important that you arrive with the appropriate documents to verify your identity — a government-issued ID (i.e. driver's license). FYI, the ID must be valid, so don't arrive with an expired driver’s license or passport.
Bring the appropriate funds for your down payment and closing costs
One benefit of the Closing Disclosure form is that it eliminates surprise costs at the closing table. This form states how much you’ll need to bring for your down payment and closing costs.
Keep in mind that you cannot pay these expenses with cash or a personal check. In most cases, you’ll be instructed to bring either a cashier’s check or a certified check to closing.
VERY IMPORTANT - One of the fastest growing cybercrimes in the U.S. is wire fraud in real estate. You may receive instructions on how to wire funds to the closing agent.
If this happens, please call the title company using the phone number that you verify directly from the title company’s website. Do not use the phone number or web address listed within the email you may receive, and confirm they sent the wiring instructions to you and to verify the instructions provided.
Following this checklist will remove any last-minute worries and allow you to celebrate your new home purchase!
Jim Kaiser
Senior Loan Originator, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage a Division of Guild Mortgage, NMLS 3274