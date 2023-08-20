LATE PAYMENTS ON CREDIT CARDS, AUTO LOANS OR MORTGAGES
The most common question I receive is, “How much will a late payment, collection, charge-off, etc. affect my score?”
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:31:48 AM
Sunset: 08:02:32 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SSE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:32:43 AM
Sunset: 08:01:09 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSE @ 16 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:33:38 AM
Sunset: 07:59:46 PM
Humidity: 30%
UV Index: 7 High
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 06:34:33 AM
Sunset: 07:58:22 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 06:35:28 AM
Sunset: 07:56:57 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:36:23 AM
Sunset: 07:55:31 PM
Humidity: 48%
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:37:17 AM
Sunset: 07:54:04 PM
Humidity: 44%
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.