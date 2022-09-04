Dear Jim,

My wife and I want to help our children build their credit so they will have good credit scores to buy a home in the future. Our daughter is starting her senior year in high school, and our son will be a freshman in college. We understand it is difficult to get a credit card until you are 21, so we are considering adding them to our credit card accounts as authorized users. They both have debit cards, but we are told this does not help build their credit. What would you recommend we do?