My wife and I want to help our children build their credit so they will have good credit scores to buy a home in the future. Our daughter is starting her senior year in high school, and our son will be a freshman in college. We understand it is difficult to get a credit card until you are 21, so we are considering adding them to our credit card accounts as authorized users. They both have debit cards, but we are told this does not help build their credit. What would you recommend we do?
Clayton, Fruita, CO
Dear Clayton,
I applaud you for helping your kids build a foundation of good credit and credit scores. As you know, credit scores will determine interest rates for car loans, mortgages, credit cards, etc. It can even impact insurance premiums on automobiles and homes. Most companies will access a credit report when you attempt to open an account such as cell phones, utilities, insurance, rent, etc. If your children do not have established credit, these companies may require you to cosign on the agreement.
In addition to student loans, the average student graduates from college with over $9,000 in credit card debt. During my freshman year in college, I was bombarded with credit card offers whether I had a job or not. Even without my parent’s approval, I could get a credit card.
My favorite offers included the free meals, free pizza or even t-shirts when you applied for a card. And before you know it, I was the proud owner of four credit cards, where I quickly maxed out the balances after many lunches, parties, etc. I did build up some credit, but the challenge was to make my payments and make them on time.
The good news is the Credit Card Accountability, Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009 changed all of this. Students under 21 are now required to have co-signers, such as parents or adults over 21, who will also take joint liability for credit card charges.
Your daughter or son could apply for a card on their own, but they would have to show evidence that they can repay their debt through proof of income or employment. This law prevents credit reporting agencies from sending young people the common preapproved offers for credit cards until they are over the age of 21.
It is true that debit cards do not report to the credit bureaus, so adding your son and/or daughter as an authorized user to one of your existing credit cards is a great way to build their credit score. It is important that the account has a long payment history, no late payments and low balances to have a positive impact on their score.
Once they have established credit with these authorized accounts, it is important they build credit with their own accounts. Secured credit cards are a great way to build credit. Most banks and credit cards offer secured credit cards or lines of credit. You provide a refundable deposit (usually around $200- $400), and the bank or credit union provides your children a credit card with a line of credit based on the deposit.
Be sure to confirm that the bank or credit union will report to all three credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion) so your children get credit for these accounts on their credit file. Once a good payment history is established (usually 12 months), they will often refund the initial deposit, and now your children have an unsecured credit card.
As always, it is important they make their payments on time and keep their balances below 30 percent of the high credit limit. Once they have established credit on their own, you might even remove them as authorized users, since mortgage lenders may require the removal of the authorized accounts to reflect their own credit history. Having three to four accounts on their own will help minimize the potential decrease of their credit scores when the authorized accounts are removed.
As I mentioned in previous articles, it is important they do not close these accounts in the future. Over 50 percent of your FICO score is based on payment history and the length of the payment history. Establishing credit at a young age and keeping these accounts open for a long period of time will have a positive impact on their scores.
It is a great idea to build your credit at a young age, but remember to always pay your bills on time, and keep those credit card balances low.