ARE AUTHORIZED ACCOUNTS GOOD OR BAD FOR BUILDING YOUR CREDIT?

Adding a family member as an authorized user should be a stepping stone to help them establish credit, but not a long-term solution. While it will help build their credit file, it may not help secure a mortgage loan in the future. Once the authorized accounts have helped them establish new credit and credit scores, it is a good idea to start establishing credit on their own.

