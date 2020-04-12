Forbearance or Forgiveness?
I have seen many great articles, videos and reports in the news and on social media providing clarification on servicers offering forbearance (temporary, short-term delay in payment of debt) options for existing homeowners with a mortgage.
Congress recently put forth legislation (CARES Act) that eliminated any guidelines to obtain forbearance on your existing mortgage in response to the economic impact many are experiencing with job loss, wage reduction and general slowing of the economy due to COVID-19.
I am fortunate I can still provide my services to the community, so I was surprised when I was notified by my mortgage servicing company that a forbearance option was available for me. This means that people still employed can sign up for this offering.
Before I continue, let me emphasize if you can make your mortgage payment please continue to do so. While this may seem like a great way to defer your loan payments for three, six or more months, you will still need to pay them back. In the best-case scenario, it may be added to the end of your loan, but you may be surprised when you are asked to make up all of your payments at once when the forbearance term has ended. If you couldn’t make your payments when you signed up for a forbearance plan, then how can you be expected to make seven payments at all once at the end of the plan?
The definition of forbearance is the option to delay payments that are due. It is not the process of forgiving your debt.
If you decide to pursue a forbearance, please remember these four words – GET IT IN WRITING!
Forbearance should not affect your credit score; however, most servicers have systems in place to update the credit bureaus automatically if you made your payment, your current balance, high credit, etc. I am not convinced they will magically be able to update their systems and determine those that are truly late on their payment and those that have signed up for a forbearance plan. If they don’t have this figured out, your ability to qualify for future loans may be in jeopardy if your mortgage is reported late for six months or they stop reporting your mortgage all together. Therefore, it is important to GET IT IN WRITING before you agree to any forbearance plan. Make sure it explains your obligation at the end of the forbearance plan and how they will report your mortgage to the credit bureaus.
I am most concerned with how this may impact lending guidelines in the future. You may see minimum FICO scores increasing, stricter guidelines on debt-to-income ratios and changes to loan programs. Currently most jumbo loan products have disappeared and there are fewer loan programs available to consumers today. Why? If thousands of people sign up for a forbearance plan, the servicer is still required to send the payments to the investor. The only way this can be done is if the government can provide liquidity to these servicers to help borrowers during these challenging times. Most servicers or investors will want to protect themselves by changing guidelines to minimize their risk going forward.
I’m not saying forbearance is bad and it could be a good way to help someone temporarily, but it is not forgiveness and you will still be obligated to pay the debt. Just make sure you GET IT IN WRITING before you agree to anything.
Hoping you are all safe and taking care!
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage NMLS #3001