Dear Jim,
We plan to buy a home later this year and through your advice we recently pulled our credit report at www.annualcreditreport.com. We were surprised to find a medical collection on our credit file. Should we negotiate with the medical office that sold this debt to the collection company or the collection company to pay off this debt? We also like to know how this collection is impacting our credit scores.
Thanks,
Curtis, Grand Junction
Dear Curtis,
Great job on pulling your credit report for free through www.annualcreditreport.com to prepare for a mortgage in the future. This gives you time to address any incorrect information, surprises, etc., including medical collections.
In the past collection accounts remained on your credit report for seven years from the date it first became delinquent because no matter how many times a collection is sold it must fall off the report after the initial seven years. Previously, it was not a good idea to pay off a collection, especially if it was older or only a couple of years away from falling off your credit file. If you did pay off a collection, it brings the reporting date forward and may look like a new collection actually lowering your credit score. Depending on your overall credit, you can expect your score to drop up to 100 points when a new collection appears on your credit report. However, over time the impact to your score decreases unless they continue to report it each month, which is often not the case.
The good news is that Experian, Equifax and TransUnion have changed the way they look at collections and how they affect your credit score. They will reject any reporting of a collection less than 180 days old, which gives you time to pay it before it is reported. Collection accounts that have not been updated on a credit report for six months or more will be removed or at least not factored into your scores. Most important for you, medical collections that are paid or are being paid through insurance will be removed from the credit report.
This does not mean all medical collections will be completely removed from your credit file, however they should not be factored into your scores. I have yet to see how the bureaus are going to determine if it is paid or being paid by an insurance company and I’m not confident the collection agencies will stop reporting these accounts.
While on the subject of collection accounts, accounts other than medical collections will still appear on your credit report and will continue to be factored into your scores. However, any collections that did not arise from a contract, such as traffic tickets, library fines, etc. should not report on your credit file.
If you have time, paying off these debts is good over time. If the collections are old, you may consider letting them fall off on their own as any collection over 7 years old, whether paid or unpaid, must come off your credit report. If you still have a collection on your credit file after 7 years, you may need to dispute this with the credit bureaus.
Once the debt is sold to a collection agency, you can negotiate with the collection agency, not the original creditor because it is the collection agency reporting on your credit report. You can work with them to pay off the debt and have it removed from your credit report.
So when is the best time to call a collection agency to negotiate paying off the debt and having it removed? You may laugh, but most people are not in the best mood on Monday compared to Friday. I recommend calling collection companies, finance companies, etc. later in the week since people may be more willing to work with you.
Again, congratulations on proactively uncovering these debts on your credit report and addressing them now so there are no surprises when you are ready to buy your new home.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001