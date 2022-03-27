IMPORTANT STEPS TO REBUILD YOUR CREDIT AFTER A BANKRUPTCY
You may believe the last thing you would want to do after you have filed bankruptcy is borrow money. I usually see two types of credit files years after a bankruptcy. Those that choose to pay cash for everything and those that re-establish new credit accounts to improve their score. Your FICO scores will continue to remain low if you don’t establish new credit accounts.
I encourage you to get two to three secured credit cards and/or lines of credit to reestablish your credit. Most banks and credit unions offer secured credit cards or lines of credit. You provide them a small amount of money (collateral) to establish a credit limit and you use them the same way as an unsecured credit card. Most important, make sure they will report to all three credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian and Trans Union) so you get credit for these new accounts and your payment history. Keep your balances low and make your payments on time. This will be the best way to build new credit and improve your credit score.
When you first filed bankruptcy, it can have a substantial impact on your credit score by up to 100 points or more. It will have a negative impact on your score while it is on your credit file, but after two years you should see less of an impact on your score. Until the bankruptcy falls completely off your credit report, it will continue to have a small impact on your score.
The good news is that you can qualify for an FHA or VA loan two years from the discharge date of your bankruptcy. USDA is based on 3 years from the discharge date to the date of the loan application. Depending on the loan size, if FNMA or FMAC is required (also known as conventional) you will need four years from your discharge date or dismissal date. I encourage you to meet with your lender and they can determine which loan you could qualify for at this time.
When you filed for a bankruptcy, it was most likely a Chapter 7 or a Chapter 13. A Chapter 13 will stay on your credit report for seven years from the filing date. A Chapter 7 will stay on a credit report for 10 years from the filing date. All creditors that you included in the bankruptcy will remain on your credit report for seven years, whether it was a Chapter 7 or 13.
In addition to the bankruptcy showing up under public records, most creditors included in the bankruptcy will show “included in bankruptcy,” which will also negatively impact your score. Occasionally these creditors will continue to report the account after the bankruptcy is discharged since they can do this for seven years. By continuing to report it, this will bring the reporting date current and it will continue to have a negative impact on your scores.
Over 50% of your credit score is based on payment history and the length of the payment history. This is why it is important to establish new credit accounts as soon as you can to rebuild your credit file and improve your scores.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001