Is it best to buy now or later when you’re currently renting?
Landlords are happy for you to rent their house since you are making the payments for them. According to a new forecast from Zillow, renters will need to raise their incomes by an average of $168 a year to keep up with the expected rent increases over the next 12 months.
In many cities nationwide, the amount of income needed to cover the monthly rent exceeds the concept of not spending more than 30 percent of income on housing.
If you are considering buying vs. renting, you might be surprised to find out what you can afford. Let me remove some of the myths of qualifying for your first mortgage and home:
1. A 20 percent down payment is not required and there are many programs (VA, USDA) that offer no down payment options and some only requiring up to 3.5% (FHA and Conventional). And loan programs through the Colorado Housing & Finance Authority may only require a $1,000 investment.
2. Some loan programs only have a two-three year waiting period after your bankruptcy has been discharged and it is possible to purchase again if you have re-established new credit.
3. You do not need perfect credit to purchase a home. While a FICO score in the 700’s and 800’s may help you qualify for a lower interest rate, there are many programs available for FICO scores in the mid-to-high 600’s.
Many renters CAN afford to buy a home but don’t realize it. A rent payment of $1,200 per month is like buying a home up to $200,000. If your rent is currently $1,400 per month, you may qualify for a purchase price up to $250,000. The above are only examples and you would need to qualify based on your income, debt ratios, job history, credit scores, etc.
The chart below shows you the yearly savings by owning your own home vs. renting with an average rent increase of 5 percent per year.
Maybe it’s time to stop putting money in your landlord’s pocket and start investing in your future!
I encourage you to reach out to your lender and they can help provide you with the many loan options available for home ownership. Feel free to contact me directly if you have further questions.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage Co., Inc. NMLS 3001