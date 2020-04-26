Why do FICO scores impact your Buying Power?
I have emphasized in previous articles that your FICO score is the No. 1 reason for your ability to qualify for a mortgage. Job stability, income, existing debt, etc,. all impact your ability to qualify for a mortgage, but your FICO score has the greatest impact to your buying power.
Most lenders adopted a methodology many years ago called risk-based pricing which allows lenders to measure loan risk. Risk-based pricing looks at many factors including credit score, credit history, employment status and income to determine interest rates and your creditworthiness.
The easiest way to explain this is to provide you an example. Please note this is only an example and I am not quoting actual rates. Let’s use a purchase price of $300,000 and you are applying a 3.5 percent down payment on an FHA loan. With mortgage insurance your loan amount would be $294,566. Based on your debt ratios (existing debt plus your new mortgage payment divided by your gross income) what if the maximum loan payment you can qualify for is $1,302 (using just principal and interest).
• If your FICO score is 700, your interest rate may be 3.375% so your principal and interest payment would be $1,302 on a 30-year loan, so you would qualify for a purchase price of $300,000.
• If your FICO score is 660, your interest rate may be 4.75% so your principal and interest payment would be $1,537 on a 30-year loan. Based on this amount the maximum purchase price you would qualify for is $254,000!
Based on the two examples, the only item that changed was your FICO score. A 40-point difference in your FICO score can make the difference in qualifying for a $300,000 house or a $254,000 house.
What are the best ways to maximize your FICO score? If you do not have any late payments, collections, judgements, etc., the most common items that will prevent you from having a higher score are a 1) lack of payment history, 2) the length of payment history on your accounts and/or 3) the balances on your revolving debt (credit cards).
If you only have one or two credit cards, I would encourage you to open another credit card and charge a small amount and pay it off when you receive your first bill. If you already have three credit cards, then the amount owed on your revolving accounts can make up to 30 percent of your credit score. The general rule is to keep your credit card balances at 30 percent or less than the credit limit.
For every credit card with a balance above 80 percent of the credit limit that is paid down to 30 percent of the credit limit, you can expect up to a 20-point increase per card. As an example, if you have four credit cards with high balances and you pay each of them down to 30 percent or less than your credit limit, you could potentially see a 60-80-point increase in your FICO score.
Payment history and the length of payment history makes up to 50 percent of your credit score. Here’s a little secret that most are not aware of to improve your score: If you have a credit card you haven’t used in years and is still open, I encourage you to charge a small amount on the card. In most cases this will improve your FICO score. Wait, did I just say that charging something on a credit card may raise your score? Let me clarify. Let’s say you have had a credit card for eight years, but the last time you used it was three years ago. Currently you have five years of payment history on this card. By charging a small amount and paying it off it brings the payment history forward and overnight because you added three additional payment history years.
Most important, do not close any existing accounts so that payment history continues to impact your FICO score in a positive way.
Hoping you are all safe and taking care!
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage NMLS #3001