SHOULD I PAY OFF MY COLLECTION?
Depending on your overall credit, you can expect your score to drop up to 100 points when a new collection appears on your credit report. However, over time the impact to your score decreases unless they continue to report it each month, which is often not the case.
Collection accounts will remain on your credit report for seven years from the date it first became delinquent. No matter how many times a collection is sold it must fall off the report after the initial seven years. Previously, it was not a good idea to pay off a collection, especially if it was older or only a couple of years away from falling off your credit file.
Paying off a collection brings the reporting date forward and may look like a new collection which may lower your credit score.
The good news is that Experian, Equifax and TransUnion have changed the way they look at collections and how they affect your credit score. They will reject any reporting of a collection less than 180 days old, which gives you time to pay it before it is reported. Collection accounts that have not been updated on a credit report for six months or more will be removed or at least not factored into your scores. Most important for you, medical collections that are paid or are being paid through insurance will be removed from the credit report.
This does not mean all medical collections will be completely removed from your credit file; however, they should not be factored into your scores. I have yet to see how the bureaus are going to determine if it is paid or being paid by an insurance company and I’m not confident the collection agencies will stop reporting these accounts.
Accounts other than medical collections will still appear on your credit report and will continue to be factored into your scores. However, any collections that did not arise from a contract, such as traffic tickets, library fines, etc. should not report on your credit file.
If you have time, paying off these debts is good over time. If the collections are old, you may consider letting them fall off on their own as any collection over seven years old, whether paid or unpaid, must come off your credit report. If you still have a collection on your credit file after seven years, you may need to dispute this with the credit bureaus.
Once the debt is sold to a collection agency, you can negotiate with the collection agency, not the original creditor because it is the collection agency reporting on your credit report. You can work with them to pay off the debt and have it removed from your credit report. Unless your lender is requiring you to pay off a collection prior to being approved for a new mortgage, I would only pay off a collection if they are willing to remove it also.
When is the best time to call a collection agency to negotiate paying off the debt and having it removed? You may laugh, but most people are not in the best mood on Monday compared to Friday. I recommend calling collection companies, finance companies, etc. later in the week since people may be more willing to work with you.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001