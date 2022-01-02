INCREASE YOUR BUYING POWER WITH NEW LOAN LIMITS IN 2022!
Great news! The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) is raising its lending limits in 2022 to keep pace with home price inflation. The new baseline limit for most single-family homes will be $420,680! That is a $64,320 increase over last year's FHA loan limit of $356,360.
Many first-time home buyers or credit challenged borrowers use FHA loans. They are a great option for a low down-payment of 3.5%. FHA loans require occupancy by the borrower and are not used for second homes or investment properties.
In addition, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced the conforming loan limits for mortgages to be acquired by Fannie Mae (FNMA) and Freddie Mac (FMAC) in 2022 to increase to $647,200, an increase of $98,950 from $548,250 in 2021. They are commonly referred to as a conventional loan.
How does this increase your buying power? You still must qualify for your mortgage payment as previously, but you might be able to qualify for more home with less money down.
Per Land Title Guarantee Company in Grand Junction, as of November 2021:
The medium sales price was $364,564, which is a 25% increase over last year
The average sales price was $409,793, which is a 17% increase over last year.
Using the November average sales price of $409,793, you would need to apply a down payment of $53,433 in 2021 or approximately 13% for an FHA loan. With the new lending limits in 2022, you would only need to apply a 3.5% down payment or $14,342 on an FHA loan. This would save you $39,091 for your down payment in 2022! In the past, if your loan exceeded $356,360, then a conventional loan would be your only option if you did not have the extra money to put down on your new home.
Conventional loans, also known as conforming loans, are available through Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMAC). When the loan amount exceeds these limits, the loan is then “non-conforming” or a “jumbo” loan. With the increase in the loan limits from $548,250 to $647,200, this will allow you to qualify for more home with less money down. The minimum down payment option for a conventional loan is 5%, but there are programs that may allow you to put only 3% down.
The above options did not take into consideration other loan programs that may make more sense for the borrower, such as VA, USDA or CHFA loans (down payment assistance). I encourage borrowers to reach out to your lender and they can provide you with the many loan options available.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001