GREAT NEWS ON MEDICAL DEBT ON CREDIT REPORTS, BUT THERE IS A CATCH
Last month, the credit reporting companies, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, announced they will soon remove certain medical debts from a consumer’s credit report. This includes removing any medical debt that was settled after it went to collections.
Starting on July 1, medical debt that were paid after they went to collections will no longer report on consumer’s credit reports.The credit reporting companies estimate up to 70 percent of medical debt will be eliminated from consumer’s credit reports. The credit reporting agencies will also increase the time period before unpaid medical debt will appear on a person's credit from six months to a year. This will give people more time to pay their medical bills before they would go to collections.
In the first half of 2023, all three credit reporting companies will no longer report any medical collections under $500 on your credit report.
This is all great news since medical collections can lower your score by as much as 100 points when initially reported on your credit report. The removal of these paid medical debts will increase credit scores
The newer FICO score models (FICO 08 and FICO 09), Vantage Score and other score models that are known for “soft pull” credit checks, already disregard paid medical collections and even apply less emphasis on unpaid medical debt when calculating your score.
Here’s the catch - while most banks, credit unions and credit card issuers are using the newer score models, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have not adopted the new scoring model. This is important to know since Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac play a significant role in the mortgage industry. This is the reason your FICO score may be higher when applying for a credit card or an automobile loan vs. a mortgage. In previous announcements, most changes have not applied to the older scoring models so the jury is still out if these new medical debt changes will apply to the mortgage industry.
The good news is that all scoring models follow the same basic rules, which is paying your bills on time, keeping your credit card balances to below 30% or lower, keeping your existing accounts open to maintain payment history and only opening new accounts when needed.
As always, I encourage you to review your credit report annually through www.annualcreditreport.com. You can also purchase your credit score through this same site; however, these are personal scores which are not used by any industry.
I will send out an updated article once I hear more on how these changes may positively impact the mortgage industry and your mortgage FICO scores.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001