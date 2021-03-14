In the past, lenders may have pulled your credit without getting a written authorization from you for a mortgage. Those years are long gone and for good reason. For the purpose of getting “pre-approved”, the lender will normally pull your credit prior to a contract on a home to determine if you can qualify for the new mortgage. The lender must have “permissible purpose” and your permission to pull your credit when you are applying for a mortgage. There is a standard borrower authorization form that you will sign the same day or prior to your credit being pulled. It is recommended the lender get this is writing, but it can be given verbally and it is important for the lender to document this prior to pulling your credit.
When your credit is pulled, the impact to your score depends on your overall credit. An inquiry may have minimal impact to your score if you have good credit, good payment history, etc. However, if you have shopped or applied for many mortgage loans over a period of time, or if you have bad credit due to late payments, collections, etc. an inquiry could lower your score by 10 or more points.
The good news is that the newer scoring models allow you a 30-day window to shop for a mortgage and TransUnion and Equifax have gone to a 45-day window when shopping for a mortgage or an auto. This allows you the opportunity to shop for a mortgage without impacting your credit scores. While you may have multiple inquiries on your credit report, the score would be based on only one inquiry during the 30 or 45-day windows. It is important to note that these shopping windows only apply to mortgage or auto. If you start applying for multiple credit cards, all of those inquiries may impact your score negatively. When you apply for credit, these are considered as a “hard” inquiry”, which will likely affect your score. An inquiry will stay on your credit for up to 24 months, but it will only impact your score for the first 12 months.
I often recommend you monitor your credit for free by pulling your credit report through www.annualcreditreport.com. When you pull your credit from this site, it is a “soft” inquiry and it does not affect your credit score. When you apply for employment or have a background check completed, these are usually considered as soft inquiries, which again will not affect your score.
If you were moving out of state and had to sign up with a new utility service, in most cases these inquiries will not impact your scores. However, if you have to apply for a new phone service, it may impact your credit score. Anytime someone is pulling your credit, ask them if it will be a soft inquiry or a hard inquiry. They should know and are required to use the correct “permissible purpose” when pulling your credit.
While you may go outside the 30 or 45 day shopping window, I would not be concerned with your credit scores dropping substantially, especially if you have good credit. If your scores are low, a good lender will review your entire credit report and provide suggestions to improve your scores naturally while you are attempting to sell your current home and find your new home. For example, paying down credit card balances could easily offset any drop in your score due to inquiries.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001