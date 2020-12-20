The earliest known version of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” first appeared in a 1780 children's book called Mirth With-out Mischief and is thought to have originated in France. It was meant to be a children’s forfeit game with ever more elaborate gifts added to the collection, verse by verse, as a test of memory.
Whatever its origins, the carol has grown in popularity and many variations of the lyrics have existed at different points. The twelve days normally runs from December 25 (Christmas) and runs through January 6. Looking back on my articles in 2020, I thought I would provide you another variation on the song to test your memory and remind you of how to maximize your credit score and buying power. Therefore, I welcome you to “The Twelve Days of Credit”!
On the first day of Credit my FICO Score gave to me… my first credit card for me.
Day 2: two installment loans such as a car loan, student loan or a loan with a fixed payment
Day 3: three credit cards with a maximum balance reported of 10% of the credit limit
Day 4: checking your credit for FREE through www.annualcreditreport.com
Day 5: five days for the credit bureaus to acknowledge your dispute
Day 6: six less solicitors contacting you since you Opted Out at www.optoutprescreen.com
Day 7: seven years when a negative account drops off your credit file (balance or no balance)
Day 8: eight hundred+ FICO score!
Day 9: nine friends dancing over your new home purchase!
Day 10: ten financial institutions pre-approving me
Day 11: eleven incorrect public records removed (by the National Consumer Assistance Plan)
Day 12: twelve months of good payment history
As I am sure it has been for most of you, this year has been a roller coaster. At the same time being stir crazy and stuck in the house, my wife and I have found ourselves grateful for so many things. To all of you now at Christmas, hoping that you and your families are and continue to be safe and hope that the next 365 days bring only good things for you.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001