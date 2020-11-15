I want to thank all of you that have served or are serving for this great country. I enjoy providing VA loan options to our veterans and it is one of my favorite loan programs. Most of the time, VA lenders can lend up to 100% of the value of the home so no down payment is required. And interest rates on VA loans are competitive and often lower than conventional loan programs
One of the main goals of the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) was to make home buying easily accessible to those who served in the United States armed forces.
Each qualified veteran receives a dollar amount of entitlement, which can be used to buy a home and it represents the amount the VA guarantees the lender. A Certificate of Eligibility (COE) form is issued by the DVA and it establishes the amount you are eligible for, for a VA home loan. Many people do not realize they can use their VA entitlement more than once.
At the beginning of 2020 there were no longer county loan limits for Veterans with full VA home loan entitlement.nThis means VA does not limit how much you can borrow from your lender to finance a home. Loan limits may still apply if you already have more than one active VA loan, have partial entitlement available or for those that have defaulted on a previous loan.
While the VA does not charge a mortgage insurance premium, they did incorporate a funding fee you must pay to sustain the VA financially in the same manner as the FHA program. The funding fee did increase to 2.30% of the loan amount for first time users and 3.60% for subsequent users earlier this year but it can be financed into the loan. However, you may be exempt from paying the fund fee if you are 1) receiving VA compensation for service-connected disabilities, 2) entitled to receive compensation for service-connected disabilities if you did not receive retirement pay or 3) surviving spouses of veterans who died in service or from service-connected disabilities whether the surviving spouse is a veteran or not.
One of the biggest misconceptions is that you can only use your VA entitlement once. Even if you used all your entitlement to purchase a home previously, your entitlement can be fully restored once your loan is paid in full or you sell your home. Basically, you can use the VA loan program over and over and it’s possible to have more than one VA loan at the same time.
Once again, thank you to all that have served or are serving.
